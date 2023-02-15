AVN 64.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.53%)
BAFL 30.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.2%)
BOP 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.38%)
CNERGY 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
DFML 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.53%)
DGKC 40.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.58%)
EPCL 46.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.73%)
FCCL 11.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.77%)
FFL 5.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
FLYNG 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.68%)
GGL 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.65%)
HUBC 65.50 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.52%)
HUMNL 5.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
KAPCO 28.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
KEL 2.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.33%)
LOTCHEM 25.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.35%)
MLCF 21.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.78%)
NETSOL 74.89 Decreased By ▼ -2.11 (-2.74%)
OGDC 94.02 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.03%)
PAEL 10.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.99%)
PIBTL 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.2%)
PPL 77.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.32%)
PRL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.54%)
SILK 0.88 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 44.18 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.43%)
TELE 5.94 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.51%)
TPLP 15.68 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.82%)
TRG 109.18 Decreased By ▼ -2.39 (-2.14%)
UNITY 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
WTL 1.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,101 Decreased By -5.9 (-0.14%)
BR30 14,659 Decreased By -36.8 (-0.25%)
KSE100 41,103 Decreased By -47.6 (-0.12%)
KSE30 15,426 Increased By 10.4 (0.07%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 15, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
BR Research

On provincial development spending

BR Research Published 15 Feb, 2023 09:36am
Follow us

While the sharp 44 percent year-on-year decline in 1HFY23 federal development spending under the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) to Rs162 billion has been widely noticed after the release of related fiscal data by Finance Ministry last week, what has remained under the radar is the high growth in development spending at the provinces. How much provinces have spent on development during the half-year has ramifications for the Rs750 billion fiscal-end provincial surplus promised to the Fund by center!

Put together, the four provinces spent Rs455 on the provincial PSDPs in 1HFY23, showing a year-on-year growth of 24 percent. About 89 percent of this increased development spending was accounted for by Punjab. In the most populous province where the PTI government had been ruling with its PML-Q front until a month ago, the 1HFY23 PSDP surged by 43 percent year-on-year to reach Rs263 billion. This sum is even higher than the one spent by the collective might of the federal government under its own PSDP.

The intent was clear at the helm in Lahore. Anticipating early elections (at least in Punjab), the provincial government, led by a veteran CM, splashed big on development schemes (reportedly more so in his own constituencies and areas of political influence). The same is not true for PTI’s other provincial government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), however. There, the 1HFY23 PSDP spending declined by 26 percent year-on-year to Rs74 billion. Both the Punjab and KP assemblies were dissolved last month by the PTI.

Over in Sindh, 27 percent yearly increase in the province’s PSDP spending was observed, as the tally reached Rs80 billion in 1HFY23. The PSDP spending in Balochistan underwent the largest relative increase in the analysis period, doubling to Rs38 billion compared to Rs19 billion in the same period last fiscal. Overall, Punjab had a 58 percent share in overall 1HFY23 provincial spending of Rs455 billion, Sindh was there with 18 percent, KP had 16 percent share in the pie, with Balochistan at 8 percent.

Collectively, the provincial development spending of Rs455 billion had a 21 percent share in overall provincial expenditures of Rs2.2 trillion in 1HFY23(similar share in 1HFY22). Among the provinces, Punjab led on this count, spending 25 percent of the province’s overall expenditures on development. Balochistan came second, with development having 22 percent share in its total expenses in the period under review. This was followed by KP (20% development share in total spending) and Sindh (14% development share in total spending).

Finally, on the question of attaining the mammoth provincial surplus, half-yearly results presage a massive shortfall. Only Rs101 billion in provincial surplus could be generated by the four provinces combined. While this figure grew 8 percent year-on-year, it fell much below mid-year expectations at the concerned quarters. Punjab clearly disappointed the center on this count, producing just Rs38 billion in surplus at the half-year close. This compared woefully low with the massive Rs333 billion positive balance in 1HFY22, which was generated by the Buzdar government for the PTI’s federal government at the time.

While Sindh was the leading source of provincial surplus, providing Rs58 billion cash for the center in 1HFY23, its surplus contribution was also visibly down by 40 percent year-on-year. Meanwhile, KP recorded a Rs5 billion budget deficit (albeit much lower than the Rs32 billion deficit in 1HFY22) and Balochistan posted a budget surplus of Rs11 billion (down by a huge 88 percent from the Rs86 billion surplus in 1HFY22).

With the Punjab and KP political governments gone and new elected governments not expected to be in place there for a few more months amidst uncertainty over elections, it remains to be seen if the federal government can improve its fiscal scorecard on the provincial surplus front. The center’s hands are tied when it comes to spending adequately on federal PSDP in the second half – now it has every reason (political and fiscal) to ensure that development spending is reined in at the provincial level as well.

PSDP PTI Government Public Sector Development Program

Comments

1000 characters

On provincial development spending

SBP takes steps aimed at timely realisation of export proceeds

Fitch further downgrades long-term foreign currency IDR to ‘CCC-’

FED on cigarettes doubled

Purchases by Discos from net metering consumers: Nepra trashes plan to revise power rates

‘AMAN’ to pave way for more peaceful, secure region: PM

US State Dept official to arrive on 17th

Raising financing for national security: Finance Division decides to avail direct credit lines

Rs601m for 7 PSDP projects approved by NA body

Solar power projects: Nepra approves RfP amid strong reservations voiced by KP Member

IAEA DG due today

Read more stories