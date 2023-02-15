AVN 64.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.53%)
‘AMAN’ to pave way for more peaceful, secure region: PM

Nuzhat Nazar Published February 15, 2023 Updated February 15, 2023 09:07am
KARACHI: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday said that Pakistan Navy’s multinational AMAN-23 Exercise would pave the way to make the region more peaceful and secure with combined efforts by all stakeholders.

The prime minister who was chief guest at the culmination ceremony of the Exercise held in the North Arabian Sea, lauded Pakistan Navy for successfully hosting Exercise AMAN-23 for promoting peace and security in the region.

He thanked the participating regional and extra-regional navies for displaying their commitment to collaborative maritime security and joining hands for peaceful co-existence.

The culmination ceremony marked a powerful conduct of International Fleet Review (IFR) followed by spectacular forming up of AMAN Formation comprising Pakistan Navy and foreign naval ships, according to a press release.

Navy to host contingents from 50 nations for maritime exercise

Upon arrival onboard Pakistan Navy Ship MOAWIN, the prime minister was received by Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi.

Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain, SAPM Syed Fahad Hussain, governor and chief minister of Sindh, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Air Staff were also present.

In addition, the ambassadors, high commissioners, senior military officers, defence and naval attaches of various countries also witnessed the fleet review.

Prime Minister Shehbaz observed various naval operational manoeuvres and drills conducted during the IFR.

The Fleet Review also featured an impressive flypast by Pakistan Navy, Pakistan Air Force and participating foreign aircraft followed by Man & Cheership by participating ships.

The mega exercise culminated with the participating ships forming up in traditional ‘AMAN Formation’ to signify collective resolve ‘Together for Peace’.

The Chief of the Naval Staff thanked the prime minister for attending the culmination ceremony and assured that Pakistan Navy would continue to play a dynamic role in enhancing regional maritime security individually and in collaboration with partner navies.

The naval chief also highlighted that successful conduct of PIMEC 23 held in tandem with Multinational Exercise Aman-23 was a manifestation of Pakistan Navy’s resolve to promote maritime potential of Pakistan.

During the exhibition, around 20 MoUs, one joint venture and one sale/purchase agreement of export of iron ore were signed.

During the Multinational Maritime Exercise AMAN 2023, 50 countries participated with their Naval warships, aircraft, Special Operation Forces and a large number of observers.

