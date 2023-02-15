CM wants foolproof security arrangements for PSL matches

LAHORE: The Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi and IG Police Dr Usman Anwar paid a surprise visit to Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) to inspect security measures for Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches. They reviewed the CCTV monitoring system, particularly in PSL routes, and observed the city areas on the digital wall.

The chief minister instructed the staff to work enthusiastically and to connect the CCTV cameras in Rawalpindi and Multan with PSCA Lahore to monitor the PSL. Additionally, he emphasized the need for a well-planned traffic management system for citizens and providing food and tea to the police and staff on PSL duty.

MD PSCA Muhammad Kamran Khan stated that PSL was being monitored through 550 special cameras in Lahore while arrangements for monitoring of routes, hotels and stadiums were also completed as technical PSCA teams will work round the clock in the field.

Moreover, the CM in a meeting has directed to celebrate Jashan-e-Baharan in Lahore and major cities and also organize the horse and cattle show in the provincial metropolis. The meeting was informed that celebrations of Jashan-e-Baharan would be held at different parks and places in Lahore.

Due to PSL matches, celebrations would be arranged in different parks and places besides Jilani Park. The celebrations would be uniquely held to ensure maximum participation of citizens. Traditional food stalls would be set up along with the festivity of the circus.

Similarly, music, flower shows, storytelling & painting competitions, birds, cat and dog shows and other events would be organized for public entertainment. Additionally, the canal and major roads would be illuminated with beautiful lights, the meeting was told.

Further, in the 45th meeting of the board of Recep Tayyip Erdogan Hospital Trust, offered ‘fateha’ for the victims of the earthquake in Turkiye and Syria.

The meeting contemplated the proposal to functionalise Indus Hospital Jubilee Town under the management of Recep Tayyip Erdogan Hospital Trust.

The proposal to manage the police lines’ dispensaries in Lahore, Gujranwala, Faisalabad and Rahim Yar Khan through Recep Tayyip Erdogan Hospital Trust also came under discussion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023