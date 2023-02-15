Country needs good performance, not narratives: Maryam

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior vice president Maryam Nawaz Sharif said on Tuesday that the country needs performance instead of any narrative.

“The PTI chairman has no economic plans and all his narratives are based on lies,” she said while addressing a gathering of the PML-N youth activists here on Tuesday. She lamented that the PTI chief wanted Pakistan to default but the government did not let it happen.

Slamming Imran Khan, the PML-N leader said: “He (Imran) is inciting people for the ‘Jail Bharo’ movement. Instead, he should have launched drives for ‘college and universities bharo’ to promote education. He (Imran) is exploiting youth for the political gains but his children are receiving education in foreign universities.”

Maryam further said the PTI’s sole agenda was to promote violence and the PTI’s social media team runs slanderous campaigns against the political opponents. He (Imran) had pinned hopes on judiciary to get into power again after the establishment left him in the lurch, she said.

The PML-N leader lashed out at the PTI chief for “self-made conspiracy” about the US involvement in toppling of his government, but he (Khan) had a taken a U-turn on it and hired lobbying firms to mend ties with Washington.

“You should tell the nation that you have apologised to the US,” she said.

Maryam said the PTI chief had offered the lifetime extension to same army chief whom he was targeting after his retirement. She added that Imran kept holding meetings with ex-COAS even after the removal of his government. After the withdrawal of establishment’s support, Imran is trying to return to power through judiciary, she said.

She said that Imran always made tall claims about accountability but he locked accountability offices in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. She alleged that Imran’s wife and Farah Gogi were involved in corruption of billions of rupees.

Moreover, the PML-N is considering to make major changes in the party’s organisational structure and its constitution. Sources claimed that the PML-N has decided to include social media wing into its constitution.

The party’s chief organiser has directed to expedite work on making social media a party wing. She tasked party Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal to start work on it. She also decided to relaunch the PML-N student wing.

The suggestions made to amend the PML-N constitution will be presented in the party’s general council meeting for approval, the sources added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023