Feb 15, 2023
People’s Bus Service: Service to be launched in Sukkur on 17th, says minister

Press Release Published 15 Feb, 2023 06:27am
KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit Sindh Sharjeel Inam Memon has announced to formally launch the People’s Bus Service for the people of Sukkur on February 17 and People Pink bus service in Hyderabad from February 18 and new routes of people’s Pink Bus Service and increase in number of buses on route- 1 of Pink Bus Service from February 20.

The provincial minister made these announcements in a press conference in his office on Monday after a high-level meeting related to People’s Bus Service.

Elaborating about the important decisions taken in the meeting regarding People’s Bus Service, he said that after Karachi, Hyderabad and Larkana, the people of Sukkur will get the facility of modern and affordable bus service from February 17.

The provincial minister said that on February 18, the People’s Pink bus service for women will be started in Hyderabad. While People’s Pink Bus Service is being started on two more routes in Karachi on February 20 and more buses will be added to the fleet of Route-1of People’s Pink Bus Service.

He said that pink bus service route- 2 starts from Power Chowrangi North Karachi via Nagan Chowrangi, Shafiq Mor, Gulshan Chowrangi, Johar Mor, COD, Drug Road, Shaara Faisal, Shah Faisal Colony, Sangar Chowrangi, Korangi No. 5 and terminates at Indus Hospital Korangi.

Similarly, operations of pink buses will also be lunched on Route No. 10 from Numaish Chowrangi via MA Jinnah Road, Zeb -u- Nisa Street, Metropole, Teen Talwar, Do Talwar, Abdullah Shah Ghazi, Dolman Mall, McDonald’s up to Clock Tower at Sea View.

He further added that the number of buses will be increased on the existing route 1 of the pink bus service plying between Model colony and Merewether Tower. He said that few people has criticised Pink people bus by saying that People’s Party could not win the hearts of people by bringing just 10 buses.

He said that tremendous response has been received on Pink Bus Service and everyone appreciated the initiative of Sindh government. He said that Pakistan is among few countries where separate bus service for women launched.

Sharjeel Inam Memon said that there is a storm of inflation in Pakistan and severe pressure on the country’s economy.

In such difficult situation, Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, former President Asif Ali Zardari has directed Sindh government to focus on and provide as much relief as possible to the people in every department.

He said that public transport is the main problem of Pakistan, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah who is the captain of our team is personally monitoring such public welfare projects so as to provide relief to the people.

