AVN 64.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-2.34%)
BAFL 30.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.13%)
BOP 5.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.17%)
CNERGY 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.81%)
DFML 13.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.28%)
DGKC 41.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.42%)
EPCL 46.41 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.06%)
FCCL 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.69%)
FFL 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.94%)
FLYNG 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.95%)
GGL 10.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.19%)
HUBC 65.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-1.45%)
HUMNL 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.41%)
KAPCO 28.73 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.42%)
KEL 2.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-3.42%)
LOTCHEM 25.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.51%)
MLCF 21.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-3.39%)
NETSOL 77.01 Decreased By ▼ -5.99 (-7.22%)
OGDC 93.94 Decreased By ▼ -4.91 (-4.97%)
PAEL 11.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 4.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 76.81 Decreased By ▼ -3.09 (-3.87%)
PRL 13.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.36%)
SILK 0.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.3%)
SNGP 44.03 Decreased By ▼ -3.39 (-7.15%)
TELE 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.15%)
TPLP 15.87 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.52%)
TRG 111.71 Decreased By ▼ -8.79 (-7.29%)
UNITY 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.86%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.15%)
BR100 4,106 Decreased By -0.6 (-0.01%)
BR30 14,685 Decreased By -10.5 (-0.07%)
KSE100 41,150 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE30 15,415 No Change 0 (0%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 15, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

European shares pare early gains as US inflation data feed rate hike jitters

Reuters Published 15 Feb, 2023 06:27am
Follow us

PARIS: European stocks ended modestly higher on Tuesday following upbeat corporate updates but pared most early gains as investors grappled with mixed US inflation data that kept alive expectations of more Federal Reserve rate hikes.

The continent-wide STOXX 600 index closed 0.1% higher, after touching a near one-year peak earlier in the session.

The US Labor Department’s highly anticipated report showed consumer prices accelerated in January, but there were signs of a slowdown in price pressures which could keep the Fed on a moderate interest rate hiking path.

European markets were reacting to the US inflation data, given expectations that the European Central Bank (ECB) and the Bank of England would likely follow the Fed in its monetary policy decisions, said Stuart Cole, head macro economist at Equiti Capital.

“If you are an inflation hawk, you could easily take today’s numbers and say that further interest rate rises from the Fed are needed.

But, for the inflation doves, there is enough there too to say overall underlying pricing pressures remain on a downwards trend.” Closer to home, data showed euro zone employment grew twice as fast as expected last quarter, pointing to greater underlying inflation pressures that could keep interest rates high for longer.

ECB governing council member Gabriel Makhlouf has said the bank could increase interest rates above 3.5% and likely will not cut them again this year, in an interview with the Wall Street Journal. The STOXX 600 has risen 8.8% so far this year led by better-than-expected earnings and a brighter outlook for the euro zone economy.

Telecoms rose 1.5%, on Tuesday, spearheading gains among STOXX 600 sectors, with Vodafone adding 3.4% after Liberty Global bought a 5% stake in the British telecoms operator.

London’s FTSE 100 rose 0.1%, hitting a fresh record closing high.

Travel and lesiure stocks climbed 1.3%, boosted by a 1.8% rise in shares of Flutter Entertainment Plc after the world’s top online betting firm said it would start consulting shareholders for a US listing. Coca-Cola HBC AG rose 5.0% after the Switzerland-based bottler of Coca-Cola products reported better-than-expected full-year operating profit.

Limiting gains in European shares, Thyssenkrupp dropped 10.4% after its finance chief said the German warship-to-car parts conglomerate’s restructuring was progressing at a slow pace.

European shares Bank of England ECB US Labor Department US inflation

Comments

1000 characters

European shares pare early gains as US inflation data feed rate hike jitters

SBP takes steps aimed at timely realisation of export proceeds

Fitch further downgrades long-term foreign currency IDR to ‘CCC-’

FED on cigarettes doubled

Purchases by Discos from net metering consumers: Nepra trashes plan to revise power rates

‘AMAN’ to pave way for more peaceful, secure region: PM

US State Dept official to arrive on 17th

Raising financing for national security: Finance Division decides to avail direct credit lines

Rs601m for 7 PSDP projects approved by NA body

Solar power projects: Nepra approves RfP amid strong reservations voiced by KP Member

IAEA DG due today

Read more stories