This is apropos a Business Recorder front-page photograph headlined as “Class, elegance and style” carried by the newspaper yesterday.

That a picture says one thousand words is a fact that has found its best expression from this photograph that shows, among other things, sheer hard work on the part of young cricketers aimed at attaining skills and excellence.

This photograph also shows that the Islamic Republic of Pakistan is vastly different from two of its neighbours — Islamic Republic of Iran and Islamic Emirates of Afghanistan — insofar as women’s rights are concerned.

In other words, the efforts aimed at women’s emancipation have progressed in Pakistan in a successful manner.

This photograph does convey to the world, including the US-led West, the much-needed soft image of the county.

Women cricketers have a promising future; there’s no doubt about it. But all of them have to work really harder to register a place for themselves in the world of global cricket on a permanent basis.

Tania Mirza (Karachi)

