Grabbers sitting on 1900 acres of Sindh varsity land: minister

KARACHI: The Sindh Universities and Boards Minister on Tuesday told the Sindh Assembly that people have grabbed about 1900 acres of the Sindh University’s land, illegally.

Ismail Rahu, the minister of Sindh Universities and Boards said that the Sindh University is spread over 10,000 acres of land, of which 1900 acres have been grabbed by people.

Letters to different concerned departments have been dispatched to seek a help for the land retrieval but nothing happened, he told the house during a questions and answers session about his department.

There are some cases regarding the land in the courts while most of the occupants were allotted plots by the revenue department illegally, he said adding that the grabbing began in 1960 which continued even afterwards. In deh Khanpur Jigar 910 acres, deh Railo 782 acres, deh Morooh Jabal 114 acres and deh Sonwather between 16 acres and 19 acres of land has been grabbed illegally, he said.

The minister claimed that the land grabbing cases are old and none of them was registered over the past 15 years, saying that FIRs have been filed against grabbers, while some of the occupants are contesting in the court, of which some for decades.

He said that there is no politician involved in grabbing of the government’s land. Ending the illegal occupation is an issue, he said, adding that the government is making efforts to retrieve its land. He warned that the society is embracing “extremism”, which linked to several issues. No university in the country offers an anti- extremism degree program, he replied to a question.

