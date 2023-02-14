AVN 64.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-2.34%)
BAFL 30.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.13%)
BOP 5.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.17%)
CNERGY 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.81%)
DFML 13.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.28%)
DGKC 41.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.42%)
EPCL 46.41 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.06%)
FCCL 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.69%)
FFL 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.94%)
FLYNG 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.95%)
GGL 10.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.19%)
HUBC 65.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-1.45%)
HUMNL 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.41%)
KAPCO 28.73 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.42%)
KEL 2.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-3.42%)
LOTCHEM 25.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.51%)
MLCF 21.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-3.39%)
NETSOL 77.01 Decreased By ▼ -5.99 (-7.22%)
OGDC 93.94 Decreased By ▼ -4.91 (-4.97%)
PAEL 11.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 4.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 76.81 Decreased By ▼ -3.09 (-3.87%)
PRL 13.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.36%)
SILK 0.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.3%)
SNGP 44.03 Decreased By ▼ -3.39 (-7.15%)
TELE 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.15%)
TPLP 15.87 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.52%)
TRG 111.71 Decreased By ▼ -8.79 (-7.29%)
UNITY 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.86%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.15%)
BR100 4,107 Decreased By -73.2 (-1.75%)
BR30 14,695 Decreased By -467.5 (-3.08%)
KSE100 41,150 Decreased By -566.8 (-1.36%)
KSE30 15,415 Decreased By -235.7 (-1.51%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 14, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Sterling gains after strong jobs data add to pressure on BOE

Reuters Published 14 Feb, 2023 05:08pm
Follow us

LONDON: The pound rose against the dollar and euro on Tuesday after data showed British wages rose quicker than expected in the last three months of 2022, adding to pressure on the Bank of England to continue to raise rates to bring down inflation.

The morning moves are vulnerable to being swamped however, by market reaction to US inflation data due later in the day which will likely set the tone for the Federal Reserve’s interest rate plans for the coming months, and drive markets globally.

The pound rose 0.53% against the dollar to an 11-day high of $1.2205 and also firmed against the euro, which dipped 0.2% to 88.17 pence.

Sterling edges lower ahead of key data

Tuesday’s data showed pay excluding bonuses rose by 6.7%, above the 6.5% expected by a Reuters poll of analysts, its fastest growth since records began in 2001 barring the pandemic period when data was distorted.

Signs that price and wage rises are becoming entrenched will raise pressure on the Bank of England to continue raising rates, something that would typically boost the pound.

Inflation eased in December to a 10.5% annual rate, but January’s reading, due on Wednesday, is expected to show it was still over five times the Bank’s 2% target at 10.3%.

Nomura analysts found a few nuances in the data - such as a fall in full time jobs - hinting that wage growth may be slowing. They still concluded: “Pay growth over recent months has still been strong enough, in our view, to justify another 25bp hike by the Bank of England at its March meeting, though of course we’ll have had another labour market report by then (and two CPI prints)”.

That is in line with a Reuters poll of analysts that the Bank of England will hike by another 25 basis points on March 23, taking the main rate to 4.25%, and then pause.

Sterling

Comments

1000 characters

Sterling gains after strong jobs data add to pressure on BOE

KSE-100 falls over 500 points owing to economic uncertainty

US delegation to visit Pakistan as two sides seek to repair ties

Gas tariff hike will help E&P sector but hurt steel, chemical and textile firms, say experts

UAE’s Al-Futtaim invests Rs2bn to digitally upgrade Al-Ghazi Tractors

Adani crisis: Modi’s party has ‘nothing to hide’, says India home minister

Tax officials raid BBC India offices after critical documentary

Sitara Peroxide extends one-month long shutdown

Three dead, 5 wounded in US campus shooting: police

Rising panic over blocked imports in crisis-hit Pakistan

Subsidised essential items: PM takes firm step to firm up Ramazan strategy

Read more stories