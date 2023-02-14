AVN 65.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.74%)
BAFL 30.40 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.53%)
BOP 5.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
CNERGY 3.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
DFML 13.64 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
DGKC 41.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.96%)
EPCL 46.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.3%)
FCCL 11.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.36%)
FFL 5.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
FLYNG 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.64%)
GGL 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.37%)
HUBC 65.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.74%)
HUMNL 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
KAPCO 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.38%)
KEL 2.36 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.85%)
LOTCHEM 25.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.58%)
MLCF 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2%)
NETSOL 83.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.12%)
OGDC 98.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.86%)
PAEL 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.08%)
PIBTL 4.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 78.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-1.15%)
PRL 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.83%)
SILK 0.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.1%)
SNGP 45.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.67 (-3.52%)
TELE 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
TPLP 15.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.84%)
TRG 117.30 Decreased By ▼ -3.20 (-2.66%)
UNITY 13.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.43%)
WTL 1.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,156 Decreased By -23.8 (-0.57%)
BR30 15,023 Decreased By -139.9 (-0.92%)
KSE100 41,496 Decreased By -221.3 (-0.53%)
KSE30 15,561 Decreased By -90.4 (-0.58%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 14, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Spot gold may drop into $1,828-$1,844 range

Reuters Published 14 Feb, 2023 09:15am
Follow us

SINGAPORE: Spot gold may drop into a range of $1,828 to $1,844 per ounce, following its break below a rising trendline. This break confirmed the reversal of the uptrend from $1,727.50.

The downtrend from $1,959.52 observes two sets of retracements, respectively on the uptrend from $1,615.59 and $1,727.50.

A break above $1,878 may lead to a gain into $1,905-$1,909 range. On the daily chart, the metal has more or less broken a support at $1,858.

Spot gold still targets $1,828-$1,844 range

The next support will be $1,833, a break below which could open the way towards $1,812. A bearish flag pattern has been confirmed, suggesting a lower target of $1,793.

Spot gold

Comments

1000 characters

Spot gold may drop into $1,828-$1,844 range

Inter-bank update: Rupee up 1% against US dollar

Monthly remittances slip below $2bn

Rising panic over blocked imports in crisis-hit Pakistan

IMF, govt look to reach deal

IMF chief says markets have good reasons to be more upbeat on economy

Gas prices hiked

Energy security talks with US next month

IK accuses Bajwa of thwarting Russian oil deal

Court rejects prosecution’s arrest appeal against IK

‘Viable’ energy sector: PD fails to prepare plan

Read more stories