AJK govt approves 11 uplift projects worth Rs6bn

ISLAMABAD: The government of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) on Monday approved 11 development projects costing over six billion rupees in different districts of the state.

The decision in this regard was taken by the Cabinet Development Committee (CDC) held here under the chairmanship of the Prime Minister of AJK Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan and attended by ministers, advisers, and top officials of the government approved five projects worth over Rs 3 billion for physical planning and housing, four projects for public works, and one each for health and education.

Among the projects approved in the physical planning and housing sector include the completion of remaining facilities in the reconstruction of the Supreme Court and High Court, installation of an elevator in the High Court Building Muzaffarabad worth Rs 426.65 million, completion of remaining work of water supply scheme phase one at Rawlakot worth Rs 866.8 million for the outstanding work of Darek Dam, Rs 7,404 million for the upgradation of water supply scheme in Palindri of district Sidhnuti, Rs 663.3 million for water supply scheme Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Chachoi in district Kotli and Greater Water Supply Scheme Hattian Bala worth Rs 437.1 million.

In Communication and Works, the projects approved include the remodeling of city squares in the capital city Muzaffarabad, the construction of RCC Bridge on Salar Nala and Panji, Kalri Kasgma Road in district Bhimber worth Rs 531.07 million, the upgradation of Jandala Pir Gili Road part one in Bhimbar district and Rs 488.7 million for reconditioning of the remaining part of Kotli Nikyal road in Kotli district.

In the health sector, the project work included the provision of providing necessary equipment and other requirements to 250-bed DHQ Hospital Palandri and the construction of six high school buildings in Muzaffarabad and Jhelum Valley.

Later on, after the meeting, Ilyas Khan, while issuing a stern warning to the senior party leaders said that strict action would be taken against those who violate party discipline. He said his party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) believes in democracy and high moral values but turncoats will not be tolerated in the party.

The PM directed the PTI office-bearers to compile a list of all the councilors and issue show cause notices to them immediately. Ilyas Khan said that after 32 years, the PTI government has transferred the power to the lower level by conducting local body elections under the vision of chairman Imran Khan.

The PTI, he said had achieved a landmark victory in local government elections. The government will provide all-out support to elected representatives and empower them fully, he said. All the representatives elected on party ticket are highly honourable but it is regrettably noted that there have been complaints that a large number of PTI councilors did not follow the party policy during the recent local body elections on reserve seats, the PM said adding that violation of discipline would not be tolerated in any case.

“The party will issue show-cause notices to all such people and after that further action will be taken under local government election rules,” he said. He said that adherence to discipline and party policy was mandatory for all.

