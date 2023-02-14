Zia Mohyeddin passes away

KARACHI: World renowned TV host, director, voice actor and actor Zia Mohyeddin has passed away early hours of Monday. He was 91 years old. He was sick for several days and was under treatment in a hospital in Karachi.

Zia Mohyeddin, was a British-Pakistani film actor, producer, director, and television broadcaster who appeared in both Pakistani cinema and television, as well as in British cinema and television throughout his career.

Zia Mohyeddin was born on 20 June 1931 in Faisalabad. He showed the essence of art and in the 1950s receives formal training in acting from the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London. He was also awarded the Hilal Imtiaz in the year 2012 for his technical services by the government.

Zia Mohyeddin got an opportunity to act in the film Lawrence of Arabia in 1962, he played a memorable role in the film. He also hosted a stage programme called ‘Zia Mohyeddin Show’.

