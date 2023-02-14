PARTLY FACETIOUS: IK lifetime leader of PTI

“Can you define exports and imports for me?” “Be respectful – The Khan is the undisputed life time leader of the most popular party in the country, and need I add he is also The Founder of the party and was the prime minister of the country…”

“Why do you Khanzadehs take everything so personally? I genuine want to know the difference between exports and imports?”

“Stop, Shahbaz Sharif’s government is imported, and imported is defined as attributable to outside influence, and this was made possible by the request of former Chief of Army Staff to an external force, read exported, to deseat The Khan’s government and…”

“Oh I thought the army chief was all powerful enough to do whatever he wanted inside this country…”

“Stop it I say. Anyway Nawaz Sharif is neither imported nor exported, a contract has been agreed though not yet signed and as and when it is signed he will be imported into the country….”

“Imported as Raw Material? Semi-Finished product? Or end product?”

“That’s a toughie. He is an end product by himself however end products are not really in the country’s economic interests these days what with foreign exchange reserves at under 3 billion dollars…”

“Don’t be facetious, and what about Notification Maryam Nawaz (NMN)?”

“Depends on who you ask – you ask her former trainer Parveen Rashid he will say semi-finished but the new trainer The Rana if asked may reckon raw material cause the guy is like her shadow these days, I mean for semi-finished his attendance would not be required 100 percent of the time…”

“Indeed but the point is what does daddy think?”

“Daddy reckons she is semi-finished too otherwise he would not have instructed The Rana to shadow her.”

“Right meanwhile The Khan is more like local raw material irrespective of his sojourn in the West. I base this on his views post-third marriage – his views on women who do not observe purdah, women…”

“Hey give The Khan time.”

“Excuse me?”

“I think he has yet to decide how to proceed.”

“The Khan wants elections and…”

“No, no I was referring to his pinky – sometimes it sports the ring with the ugly light green stone and sometimes it doesn’t.”

“Ah so the battle is not won or lost – it’s ongoing.”

“Indeed let’s wait and see.”

