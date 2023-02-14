Funds may have expanded bullish bets in CBOT soy, meal and corn

NAPERVILLE, (Ill.): Price strength since late January implies money managers may have increased or at least maintained overall bullishness across Chicago grains and oilseeds, though confirmation remains absent amid a data delay.

As of late January, large speculators held moderate to large net long positions across CBOT corn, soybeans and soybean products, and those collectively outweighed their sizable net short in CBOT wheat.

A ransomware attack on ION Markets earlier this month prevented customers from collecting and reporting daily positions to the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

As a result, CFTC has so far postponed the Feb. 3 and Feb. 10 publications of its weekly Commitments of Traders (COT) data, stating on Friday that it still had not received sufficient information.