AVN 66.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.21%)
BAFL 30.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.43%)
BOP 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.62%)
CNERGY 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.33%)
DFML 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.87%)
DGKC 41.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.53%)
EPCL 46.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.62%)
FCCL 11.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.34%)
FFL 5.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
FLYNG 6.09 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
GGL 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.47%)
HUBC 65.99 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (3.11%)
HUMNL 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.88%)
KAPCO 28.47 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.48%)
KEL 2.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (4.44%)
LOTCHEM 25.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.76%)
MLCF 22.49 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.31%)
NETSOL 83.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.43%)
OGDC 98.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-2.18%)
PAEL 11.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
PIBTL 4.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
PPL 79.99 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.3%)
PRL 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.45%)
SILK 0.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.23%)
SNGP 47.42 Increased By ▲ 3.52 (8.02%)
TELE 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.99%)
TPLP 15.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.58%)
TRG 120.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.2%)
UNITY 14.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
BR100 4,180 Increased By 8.1 (0.19%)
BR30 15,163 Increased By 61.6 (0.41%)
KSE100 41,717 Decreased By -24.8 (-0.06%)
KSE30 15,651 Decreased By -31.1 (-0.2%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 14, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion

Great human misery

Jahanara Alam Published 14 Feb, 2023 05:58am
Follow us

The Turkey-Syria earthquake death toll topped the 36,000 mark on Feb 13 2023 — at least 31,643 in Turkey and 4,614 in Syria. No doubt these earthquakes have brought about grave human misery in these two countries. Moreover, Turkey’s earthquake and the aftershocks are said to have inflicted a loss of $84 billion or more.

It is important to note that the Turkish government has issued more than 100 arrest warrants in connection with the construction of buildings that collapsed in last week’s earthquakes. It has been claimed that many projects in southeastern Turkey were not built to code.

Turkey-Syria earthquake and aftershocks and the destruction wrought by them should serve a lesson to all of us in Pakistan. In the case of Karachi in particular, a very large number of buildings have not been constructed in accordance with code.

Although this city of teeming millions has not witnessed any earthquake-related damage in the recorded history of last 175 years, it is located in seismically active tectonic settings. Hence the need for fully updating/revisiting our Building Code and strongly implementing all the rules and regulations that are aimed at ensuring the construction of earthquake-resistant structures of houses, offices, shops, etc., in Karachi in particular. In other words, there must not be lax policing of building codes.

Jahanara Alam (Karachi)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

earthquake Turkiye Syria earthquake earthquake in Turkiye

Jahanara Alam

Comments

1000 characters

Great human misery

Monthly remittances slip below $2bn

Rising panic over blocked imports in crisis-hit Pakistan

IMF, govt look to reach deal

IMF chief says markets have good reasons to be more upbeat on economy

Gas prices hiked

Energy security talks with US next month

IK accuses Bajwa of thwarting Russian oil deal

Court rejects prosecution’s arrest appeal against IK

‘Viable’ energy sector: PD fails to prepare plan

CJP’s remark: clarification by AGP

Read more stories