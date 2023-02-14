‘The Future Summit’: Nutshell Group to host 6th edition

KARACHI: Nutshell Group will host the 6th Edition of Pakistan’s largest corporate event, The Future Summit, in the commercial capital of Pakistan, Karachi, on February 15-16, 2023.

The theme for this year is ‘Prepare for Disruption,’ which aims to explore emerging business opportunities amid challenges at local and global levels, disruption by technology, and innovation in businesses. The Summit will highlight core issues that businesses and economies are facing, and will deliberate upon strategies to resolve those issues and chalk out the best way forward into the future

Senator Sherry Rahman, Federal Minister for Climate Change; Senator Dr Musadik Malik, Minister of State for Petroleum; Dr Shamshad Akhtar, Chairperson Pakistan Stock Exchange, SSGC & Karandaaz; Muhammad Aurangzeb, CEO and President, HBL, Chairman Pakistan Banks’ Association and Chairman Pakistan Business Council; Ghias Khan, CEO, Engro Corporation; Farrukh Amin, CEO, Unity Food Limited, and many national and international experts will express their views on the thought provoking sessions lined up for the 2-day conference.

Nutshell Group customarily partners with leading companies across a variety of sectors including healthcare, information technology, banking, engineering, energy & power, etc. for this summit. Nutshell Group would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the Summit co-host Engro Corporation, the platinum partner HBL, the headline sponsor Unity Foods Limited, and distinguished sponsors and partners including SAP, K-Electric, Faysal Bank Limited, PTCL, Abacus Consulting Technology Limited, Al Meezan Investment Management Ltd, NBP Funds, Hilton Pharma, S&P Global, OICCI, CORPORATE PAKISTAN GROUP, Institute of Business Management, and ACCA.

The Future Summit (TFS) is an annual event, and brings together the most influential and forward-thinking corporate leaders and senior management from Pakistan and abroad, to highlight and discuss local and global challenges in an ever-evolving world, and their solutions through collaborative thinking. TFS is a flagship brand of the Nutshell Group that attracts distinguished speakers and audiences from a multitude of industries and focuses on sustainable business strategies for the future.

This initiative of Nutshell Group of holding business summits over the years, covering a variety of domains and sectors, has received immense appreciation from the government, corporate, private, and public sectors, as well as the civil society. The Nutshell Group aims to expand the scope of this conference at the regional level in coming years.

Complete list of speakers is given below:

Ghias Khan, CEO, Engro Corporation; Muhammad Aurangzeb, CEO and President HBL, Chairman, Pakistan Banks’ Association and Chairman Pakistan Business Council; Farrukh Amin, Chief Executive Officer, Unity Foods Limited; Aamir Ibrahim, CEO and President, Jazz and Chairman Mobilink Microfinance Bank; Jimmy Nguyen, Chief Executive Officer, Blockchain for All; Dana Al Salem, Global Tech Entrepreneur, Investor & Innovation Expert; Ahmed Al-Faifi, Senior Vice President Middle East & Africa North, SAP; William Bao Bean, General Partner, SOSV and Managing Director, Orbit Startups; Sajjeed Aslam, Regional Lead Public Affairs, Asia Pacific, ACCA; Yousaf Hussain, President & CEO, Faysal Bank Limited; Shazad Dada, President & CEO, United Bank Limited; Amir Paracha, Chairman & CEO, Unilever Pakistan Limited; Zeeshan Sheikh, Country Manager Pakistan & Afghanistan, International Finance Corporation; Maheen Rahman, Chief Executive Officer, InfraZamin Pakistan; Farrukh Khan, CEO & Managing Director, Pakistan Stock Exchange; Dr Shamshad Akhtar, Chairperson, Pakistan Stock Exchange, SSGC & Karandaaz; ACM Sohail Aman (retd), Chief Executive Strategic Engagements, Nutshell Group & Pakistan’s Chief of Air Staff (2015- 2018); Adam Weinstein, Research Fellow, Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft; Syed Moonis Abdullah Alvi, Chief Executive Officer, K-Electric Limited; Naeem Zamindar, Founder, Neem & Former Minister of State; Muhammad Tariq Malik, SI, Chairman, NADRA; Saeed Mohammed AlHebsi, Advisor in AI, Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, UAE; Asif Peer, Chief Executive Officer, Systems Limited; Dr Shahid Mahmud, Chairman & CEO, Interactive Group of Companies; Ammara Masood, Chief Executive Officer, NdcTech; Mujeeb Zahur, Managing Director, S&P Global; Saquib Ahmad, Country Managing Director, SAP Pakistan; Adil Farhat, Chief Executive Officer, Procter & Gamble Pakistan; Ahmed Khan Bozai, Managing Director & City Country Officer, Citibank; Naz Khan, Principal Country Officer, International Finance Corporation Pakistan; Javed Ghulam Mohammad, Group Managing Director & CEO, Martin Dow Group; Steve Lee, Regional Head of Employer Relations & Market Development, Asia Pacific, ACCA; Paul Keijzer, Co-Founder & CEO, The Talent Games and Founder & CEO, Engage Consulting; Fatima Asad-Said, Chief Executive Officer, Abacus Consulting Technology Limited; Michael Hartmann, Chief Business Officer, Fintech Galaxy; Anna Tutova, CEO, Coinstelegram, Public Speaker, Fortune Media Journalist; Dereck Hoogenkamp, Chairman, Yalla Limited and Partner, Aeroverse; Dr. Rehan Al Taji, Founder & CEO, PXDX FZ LLC, UAE and Partner & Head of Projects, Gabriel Jobs, KSA; Vasilisa Marinchuk, Director of International Relations, Centre Blockchain of Catalonia; Muhammad Zeeshan Abid, Partner Advisory, Parker Russell AJS & Board Member, InvoiceMate, UAE; Neil Ford, Director of Growth, Big Dog Mining, USA; Muhammad Salman Anjum, Founder & CEO, InvoiceMate, UAE; Mohamed Abdel Razek, Chief Technology & Operations Officer, Middle East & Africa, Standard Chartered Bank; Najy Benhassine, Country Director Pakistan, The World Bank; Maroof A. Syed, President & CEO, CERP and Fellow, Julis-Rabinowitz Center for Public Policy & Finance, Princeton University; Dr Amjad Waheed, Chief Executive Officer, NBP Funds; Ali Khizar, Head of Research, Business Recorder; Mohammad Shoaib, CFA, Chief Executive Officer, Al Meezan Investment Management Limited; Zarrar Hasham Khan, Group Chief Business Solutions Officer, PTCL; Dato Merina Abu Tahir, Council Member, ACCA; Director, Tenaga Nasional Berhad and SP Setia Berhad, Malaysia; Wafa Makhlouf, Executive Director, CEED Tunisia; Saira Awan Malik, President, TCS Private Limited; Mujeeb Zahur, Managing Director, S&P Global; Tanzeela Hussain, Global HR Business Partner, British Council; James Michael Lafferty, CEO & Board Member, Fine Hygienic Holding; Olympic Coach, Speaker & Corporate Trainer.

