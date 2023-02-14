Alkhidmat’s quake relief operations under way in Turkiye, Syria

KARACHI: Alkhidmat Karachi’s relief efforts in the earthquake-hit areas of Turkiye and Syria are underway, officials said on Monday. A special team of volunteers headed by Manager Disaster Management Sarfaraz Sheikh are busy to carry out operation in ravaged areas.

The team will also provide much-needed aid in the form of medicine, cooked food, water and warm clothes to the quake victims.

CEO Alkhidmat Karachi said, “It is everyone’s religious and moral duty to support their Turkish and Syrian brethren in this difficult time.”

He said that thousands of people are dead, missing and injured in the widespread devastation, who all need a helping hand. He called upon the affluent class of the society to donate to the Alkhidmat’s relief aid for the rescue and relief efforts.

