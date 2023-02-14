OGRA official summoned over petrol shortage

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Monday directed the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) to appoint a senior official and asked him to appear before the court on February 15 in a petition against the artificial shortage of petrol in the city.

The court also allowed time to the Chief Secretary Punjab, IG Punjab and DC Lahore to submit their replies till next hearing. Earlier, the court expressed its resentment over non-appearance of OGRA chief in the court. However, a law officer submitted an apology for the non-appearance of OGRA official. A citizen has challenged the shortage of petroleum products in the city.

