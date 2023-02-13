AVN 66.40 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.32%)
BAFL 30.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
BOP 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.62%)
CNERGY 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 13.80 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.37%)
DGKC 42.06 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.62%)
EPCL 46.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.43%)
FCCL 12.03 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.42%)
FFL 5.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.16%)
FLYNG 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
GGL 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.66%)
HUBC 66.66 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (4.16%)
HUMNL 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
KAPCO 27.87 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.32%)
KEL 2.34 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (4%)
LOTCHEM 26.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
MLCF 22.78 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.61%)
NETSOL 85.30 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.01%)
OGDC 98.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.60 (-2.57%)
PAEL 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
PIBTL 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
PPL 79.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.7%)
PRL 13.39 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.22%)
SILK 0.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.08%)
SNGP 45.94 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (4.65%)
TELE 6.12 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.82%)
TPLP 15.64 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.19%)
TRG 122.10 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.03%)
UNITY 14.14 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.71%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.56%)
BR100 4,191 Increased By 19.5 (0.47%)
BR30 15,204 Increased By 102.5 (0.68%)
KSE100 41,850 Increased By 108.6 (0.26%)
KSE30 15,708 Increased By 26 (0.17%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 13, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Russia's front in Ukraine moved 2 km to the west in four days

Reuters Published 13 Feb, 2023 10:44am
Follow us

Russian troops have managed to advance 2 km (1.24 miles) to the west in four days along the frontline in Ukraine, the Interfax news agency reported on Monday, citing a statement by the Russian Defence Ministry.

"The Russian servicemen broke the enemy's resistance and advanced several kilometres deeper into its echeloned defence," the agency cited the report. "In four days the front moved 2 kilometres to the west."

There were no details which part of the large frontline, encompassing several Ukrainian regions in the country's south and east, has moved.

Reuters was not able to independently verify the battlefield reports.

Some of the fiercest fighting in recent months has taken place in the Donetsk region in southeastern Ukraine that is partially occupied by Russia and which Moscow wants to occupy fully.

Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, commander-in-chief of Ukraine's Armed Forces, said on Saturday that Ukraine's troops hold defence along the frontline in Donetsk and in some areas have managed to regain previously lost positions.

Russian troops Russian defence ministry Russia-Ukraine war Ukraine’s Armed Forces

Comments

1000 characters

Russia's front in Ukraine moved 2 km to the west in four days

Intra-day update: Rupee maintains upward momentum against US dollar

MoPDSI issues guidelines for PSDP 23-24

Zia Mohyeddin passes away in Karachi

PM for early completion of renewable energy projects

Russian arms supplies to India worth $13bn in past 5 years

FTO orders FBR to initiate probe into ‘tractor fraud’

Presidential directives: FBR to give explanation to FTO

FBR drafted no proposal to tax bank deposits

IMF deal: FIA given go-ahead to arrest Tarin: Rana

Second round: Pak-US defence dialogue to begin today

Read more stories