AVN 66.40 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.32%)
BAFL 30.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
BOP 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.62%)
CNERGY 3.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.8%)
DFML 13.80 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.37%)
DGKC 42.09 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.69%)
EPCL 46.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
FCCL 12.03 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.42%)
FFL 5.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.16%)
FLYNG 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
GGL 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.66%)
HUBC 66.65 Increased By ▲ 2.65 (4.14%)
HUMNL 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
KAPCO 27.87 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.32%)
KEL 2.34 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (4%)
LOTCHEM 26.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
MLCF 22.77 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.57%)
NETSOL 85.35 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.07%)
OGDC 98.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.60 (-2.57%)
PAEL 11.17 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
PIBTL 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
PPL 79.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.61%)
PRL 13.39 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.22%)
SILK 0.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.08%)
SNGP 45.94 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (4.65%)
TELE 6.12 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.82%)
TPLP 15.64 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.19%)
TRG 122.35 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.24%)
UNITY 14.14 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.71%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.56%)
BR100 4,191 Increased By 19.2 (0.46%)
BR30 15,209 Increased By 107.4 (0.71%)
KSE100 41,860 Increased By 118.3 (0.28%)
KSE30 15,715 Increased By 32.4 (0.21%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 13, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Spot gold still targets $1,828-$1,844 range

Reuters Published 13 Feb, 2023 10:22am
Follow us

SINGAPORE: Spot gold still targets a range of $1,828 to $1,844 per ounce, as it has broken a rising trendline. This break confirmed the continuation of a downtrend from $1,959.52.

The trend observes two sets of retracements, respectively on the uptrend from $1,615.59 and the trend from $1,727.50.

A break above $1,878 may lead to a gain into $1,905-$1,909 range. On the daily chart, the metal has briefly pierced below a support at $1,858.

This could be due to the completion of a moderate bounce triggered by this barrier.

Asia gold: Price dip sparks buying in key hubs, China premiums firm

The brief piercing suggests a continuation of the downtrend towards a range of $1,813-$1,833.

Spot gold Asia Gold bullion

Comments

1000 characters

Spot gold still targets $1,828-$1,844 range

Intra-day update: Rupee maintains upward momentum against US dollar

MoPDSI issues guidelines for PSDP 23-24

Zia Mohyeddin passes away in Karachi

PM for early completion of renewable energy projects

Russian arms supplies to India worth $13bn in past 5 years

FTO orders FBR to initiate probe into ‘tractor fraud’

Presidential directives: FBR to give explanation to FTO

FBR drafted no proposal to tax bank deposits

IMF deal: FIA given go-ahead to arrest Tarin: Rana

Second round: Pak-US defence dialogue to begin today

Read more stories