Pakistan

Another relief consignment sent to Turkiye

Recorder Report Published 13 Feb, 2023 05:57am
ISLAMABAD: The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Sunday sent one more relief consignment to the earthquake-affected areas of Turkiye.

The consignment containing a 4.7-tonne load, including 1,446 winter blankets and tents, was sent via a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight.

A day earlier, a Pakistan Air Force (PAF) aircraft carrying tents and relief goods arrived in earthquake-hit Adana, Turkey. The aircraft had carried 16.5 tonnes of humanitarian assistance relief goods from the people of Pakistan for the earthquake-affected people of Turkiye.

“The PAF is also making all-out efforts to repatriate stranded Pakistanis in coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Pakistan Embassy in Turkiye,” the PAF said in a statement.

Earlier in the week, two rescue teams were also sent to Turkey on orders of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir.

Besides, the aid supplies including a 30-bed mobile hospital, tents, blankets and other relief items were also sent.

Moreover, Rescue 1122 Secretary Rizwan Naseer gave the go-ahead to a 52-member specialised search and rescue team to leave for Turkey after approval from the Punjab government and Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA).

He said the United Nations-certified Pakistan Rescue Team was leaving for immediate support work.

