Nomination papers of Sheikh Rashid challenged

ISLAMABAD: The nomination papers of Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, who is currently in jail in an alleged defamatory case against Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, for NA-62 by polls were challenged on Sunday.

Advocate Azmat Mubarak, a candidate for the by-election in NA-62, challenged Ahmed’s nomination papers. He claimed that there are serious allegations against AML chief and that he has not fully disclosed his assets.

The petitioner accused the returning officer (RO) of causing suspicions against the “clean, free and impartial election” of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) by not conducting a proper investigation.

“Many criminal cases are registered against Sheikh Rashid. A candidate cannot contest elections if he is involved in criminal cases,” said Mubarak.

He added that there have been FIRs registered against the AML leader not only in Murree and Islamabad but also in other cities. “Sheikh Rasheed has no proof of ownership of Lal Haveli,” he claimed.

He said that the RO did not scrutinise Ahmed’s papers, adding that “it is necessary for the candidate to appear at the appointed time in the process of scrutiny”.

“The approval of Sheikh Rashid’s nomination papers gives an impression of pressure,” he said.

The petitioner noted that the ex-minister had resigned himself, questioning the basis on which he is now contesting the elections.

“When he has himself tendered resignation, why and on which basis he is contesting election again,” he questioned.

“Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed is becoming a security risk for the opposition candidates by playing with the sentiments of the people and gaining sympathy,” he added.

Mubarak said that if his plea is rejected, he will challenge Sheikh Rasheed’s nomination papers in the Election Tribunal and the High Court.

A day earlier, the RO had accepted Sheikh Rasheed’s nomination papers for the by-poll in NA-62 Rawalpindi.

He had been summoned by the RO to join the scrutiny process but could not appear “due to security concerns”, jail authorities informed the returning officer.

The AML chief’s nephew and former MNA Sheikh Rashid Shafique had said he was informed via a phone call from the prison that the former minister would not be presented before the RO.

He furthered that there is no charge of corruption against Rashid. “Today we will request that the money and items that were taken by the Islamabad police from his house be handed over,” he had said.

He has declared that he stands with PTI chief Imran Khan “till the last blood drop,” he said, adding he is “mentally ready to contest elections from jail”.

