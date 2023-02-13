CM pays tribute to martyrs of Charing Cross blast

LAHORE: Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi said that the martyrs of Charring Cross blast which occurred six years ago live in our hearts to date, will live forever and the nation will always remember the great sacrifices of martyrs.

Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi in his message on the eve of 6th anniversary of the martyrs of Charring Cross blast stated that today is the day to remember great sacrifices of the brave sons of our dear homeland. Mohsin Naqvi remarked that the Punjab government stands with the heirs of martyrs and we express our complete solidarity with them adding that the police martyrs are our pride.

Caretaker CM paid tributes to the immortal sacrifices of martyred DIG Traffic Lahore Captain Syed Ahmad Mobeen (retd), martyred SSP Operations Lahore Zahid Gondal, other police personnel and acknowledged that the martyrs gave immortal sacrifices for a great cause.

Mohsin Naqvi remarked that the nation salutes the great sacrifices of the martyred officers and personnel of Punjab Police. Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi remarked that DIG Traffic Captain Syed Ahmad Mobeen (retd), SSP Operations Zahid Gondal and other persons embraced the highest excellence of martyrdom.

