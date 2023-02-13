MPhil and PhD programmes: SU issues admissions schedule

HYDERABAD: The University of Sindh administration has chalked out a plan for admissions to MPhil and PhD programs and issued the schedule accordingly.

The admissions to MPhil and PhD degree programs in different disciplines for the academic session 2023 will start from February 15, 2023. This announcement was made in a high-level meeting held in the Senate Hall chaired by the University of Sindh Jamshoro Professor (Meritorious) Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro.

The house agreed that the candidates, who appeared in the final examinations in various departments of the University of Sindh in December 2022, will also be given an opportunity to apply online for admissions in MPhil programs on the basis of Appearing/ Hope Certificates. It was also decided in the meeting that the entrance test for the admissions to MPhil will be held on March 18, 2023. The candidates will be able to submit the online form from February 15 to March 3, 2023.

According to the decision of the meeting, after the entry test is conducted on March 18, candidates will be able to submit their required documents on March 20. Similarly, interviews for MPhil applicants will begin from March 27, which will continue for a week. Successful aspirants will be issued admission letters on April 3 and they will be able to deposit their admission fee from April 3 to April 14, while the MPhil classes in various disciplines will commence from April 15.

The meeting also decided that after filling and submitting the online forms for enrollment in PhD from February 15, the candidates will have to appear before the interview committees to be conducted in their respective departments/ institutes/ centers in order to grant admissions to the entrants on the recommendations of these committees based on their performance, merit and justice.

It was decided in the meeting that the PhD candidates will be bound to submit the graduate assessment test (GAT) subject certificate immediately after completing the coursework, however the aspirants who could not provide the valid GAT subject certificate will not be able to get their research topic approved.

The meeting also resolved that the Sindh University Testing Center (SUTC) will conduct the tests in those subjects from the PhD scholars, which were not being taken on by National Testing Service (NTS) and 70 marks out of 100 will be considered as the passing marks.

