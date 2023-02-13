AVN 66.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.29%)
BAFL 30.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.59%)
BOP 4.99 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
CNERGY 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
DGKC 41.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
EPCL 46.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.21%)
FCCL 11.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.99%)
FFL 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
FLYNG 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.72%)
GGL 10.68 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
HUBC 64.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.45%)
HUMNL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.9%)
KAPCO 27.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
KEL 2.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.44%)
LOTCHEM 26.38 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.8%)
MLCF 22.44 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.08%)
NETSOL 84.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
OGDC 100.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.99%)
PAEL 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.7%)
PIBTL 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
PPL 79.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.75%)
PRL 13.48 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.9%)
SILK 0.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.23%)
SNGP 45.10 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (2.73%)
TELE 6.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.93%)
TPLP 15.62 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
TRG 121.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.17%)
UNITY 14.20 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.14%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.56%)
BR100 4,173 Increased By 1.2 (0.03%)
BR30 15,075 Decreased By -26 (-0.17%)
KSE100 41,689 Decreased By -52.6 (-0.13%)
KSE30 15,641 Decreased By -41.1 (-0.26%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 13, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Decision on by-polls after intra-party consultations: Kaira

INP Published 13 Feb, 2023 07:44am
Follow us

LALA MUSA: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira has said that the Pakistan People’s Party will decide about the participation in the bye-elections after intra-party consultation. Talking to a private media channel, Qamar Zaman Kaira said despite being a coalition partner of the Pakistan Democratic Movement, PPP is independent in making political decisions.

Replying to a question about reasons for not announcing elections following the dissolution of two provincial assemblies, Kaira responded that by-elections were scheduled on fewer seats while the election of two provinces was a major exercise to be completed.

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has decided to take up a proposal of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to boycott the upcoming by-poll on the National Assembly seats with PPP candidates. It was learnt that PPP chairman has summoned party candidates contesting by-polls on Punjab and KP seats to Islamabad to discuss PDM proposal of not taking part in by-elections scheduled for March 16 and 19. The PPP chairman will consult with each party leader and final decision on boycotting NA by-elections would be taken after party meeting, they say.

The PDM leadership, in the virtual meeting held with top leadership of the PPP last week, had proposed not to take part in by-elections of the National Assembly as the united stance of the ruling coalition. Following the meeting, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari held a virtual meeting with the parliamentary board of the party and discusses the PDM proposal.

However, there was a difference of opinion among PPP leaders on the proposal because some supported it but others opposed it. It is pertinent to mention here that by-polls on 33 NA seats would be held on March 16.

PPP PPP PPP PDM PDM PDM Qamar Zaman Kaira Qamar Zaman Kaira Qamar Zaman Kaira by polls by polls by polls

Comments

1000 characters

Decision on by-polls after intra-party consultations: Kaira

MoPDSI issues guidelines for PSDP 23-24

PM for early completion of renewable energy projects

FTO orders FBR to initiate probe into ‘tractor fraud’

Presidential directives: FBR to give explanation to FTO

FBR drafted no proposal to tax bank deposits

IK steps up attacks on Bajwa

Bajwa was ‘super king during my tenure’: IK

IMF deal: FIA given go-ahead to arrest Tarin: Rana

Second round: Pak-US defence dialogue to begin today

Spectrum availability not being fully utilised by CMOs

Read more stories