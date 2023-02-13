AVN 66.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-3.15%)
BAFL 30.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.67%)
BOP 4.97 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.81%)
CNERGY 3.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-4.1%)
DFML 13.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.37%)
DGKC 41.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-2.36%)
EPCL 46.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-2.18%)
FCCL 11.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.99%)
FFL 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.83%)
FLYNG 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.72%)
GGL 10.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.7%)
HUBC 64.08 Decreased By ▼ -2.86 (-4.27%)
HUMNL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.9%)
KAPCO 27.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.96%)
KEL 2.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4.24%)
LOTCHEM 26.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.58%)
MLCF 22.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.69%)
NETSOL 84.95 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-2.8%)
OGDC 101.06 Decreased By ▼ -6.10 (-5.69%)
PAEL 11.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.66%)
PIBTL 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.11%)
PPL 80.01 Decreased By ▼ -4.69 (-5.54%)
PRL 13.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.27%)
SILK 0.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.16%)
SNGP 44.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-2.8%)
TELE 6.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.93%)
TPLP 15.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.43%)
TRG 121.42 Decreased By ▼ -2.48 (-2%)
UNITY 14.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.96%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.51%)
BR100 4,172 Decreased By -104.2 (-2.44%)
BR30 15,101 Decreased By -581.5 (-3.71%)
KSE100 41,742 Decreased By -724.8 (-1.71%)
KSE30 15,682 Decreased By -339.1 (-2.12%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 13, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

KPRA holds workshop for withholding agents

Recorder Report Published 13 Feb, 2023 06:50am
Follow us

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) organized a capacity building workshop for its withholding agents of D.I Khan Division to promote tax culture and increase revenue collection in the region.

Besides, officials of government departments and representatives of private entities of Dera Ismail Khan and Tank also participated in the training workshop, said a press release issued here on Sunday.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Mobilization (KPRM) assisted the KPRM in conducting the workshop. The participants included officials of District Administration D I Khan and Tank, Accounts Office, Tehsil Municipal Administrations, and Education Department, Local Government Department, Colleges, Universities, WSSD, Hospitals, Sugar Mills and Textile Mill. KPRA Director Legal, Tax Policy and Reforms Ashfaq Ahmad in his welcome remarks thanked KPRM for facilitating KPRA in the workshop and the participants for attending the workshop. He shed light on the importance of taxes for the development of the country and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He also spoke about history of sales tax on services and the mandate of KPRA.

He assured complete support to the participants. “Our mission is to make Khyber Pakhtunkhwa self-reliant so that our government has enough resources for public uplift schemes and for that we need your assistance and support,” he said adding that he and his team will be available for any assistance needed for tax compliance to everyone.

Assistant Collector KPRA South Region Akhtar Rasool briefed the participants on the KP Sales Tax on Services Withholding Regulations 2020, in his presentation and explained the whole process of how to calculate, withhold sales tax from the service providers and how to submit their sales tax returns.

The KPRA team including Audit Officer Kamil Zada, Audit Officer Wasifur Rehman and Inspector Mohammad Ishaq answered the questions of the participants.

The participants of the training workshop thanked KPRA for providing them the opportunity to learn and assured that they will try their best to ensure tax compliance and play their part in the progress and development of the country.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

FBR tax revenue KPRA withholding agents Workshop

Comments

1000 characters

KPRA holds workshop for withholding agents

MoPDSI issues guidelines for PSDP 23-24

PM for early completion of renewable energy projects

FTO orders FBR to initiate probe into ‘tractor fraud’

Presidential directives: FBR to give explanation to FTO

IK steps up attacks on Bajwa

Bajwa was ‘super king during my tenure’: IK

IMF deal: FIA given go-ahead to arrest Tarin: Rana

Second round: Pak-US defence dialogue to begin today

FBR drafted no proposal to tax bank deposits

Spectrum availability not being fully utilised by CMOs

Read more stories