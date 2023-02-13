Indonesian warship arrives to take part in naval exercise

KARACHI: Indonesian lead frigate/class ship KRI R.E. Martadina 331 has arrived in East Wharf Dock, Karachi Seaport ready to join the 8th AMAN Naval Exercise 2023.

The Fregat class ship led by Navy Col. Ferry H. Hutagaol and has 140 crews and officers, 14 among them are women officers.

KRI REM 331 was welcomed by Indonesian Ambassador to Pakistan H.E. Adam M. Tugio who was accompanied by Indonesian Consul General Dr. June Kuncoro Hadiningrat, Indonesian First Admiral Teguh Prasetyo, and Indonesian Navy Col. Sumarji Bimoaji.

Ambassador Tugio in his short remarks on the ship deck underscored the solid foundation of defence cooperation between Indonesia and Pakistan and that participation of KRI REM 331 to AMAN Naval Exercise 2023 reflected the commitment to work together in strengthening global peace and security. “Threats to maritime security has transformed into new dimensions necessitating international collaboration, and naval exercises such AMAN would allow Indonesia Navy to increase its readiness in responding to the challenges”, said the Envoy.

Ambassador Tugio made tour on board the ship to check facilities of KRE Martadina 331.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023