AVN 66.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.21%)
BAFL 30.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.59%)
BOP 4.99 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
CNERGY 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 13.46 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.82%)
DGKC 41.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
EPCL 46.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.21%)
FCCL 11.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.99%)
FFL 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.83%)
FLYNG 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.72%)
GGL 10.68 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
HUBC 64.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.16%)
HUMNL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.9%)
KAPCO 27.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
KEL 2.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.44%)
LOTCHEM 26.35 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.69%)
MLCF 22.44 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.08%)
NETSOL 84.95 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-2.8%)
OGDC 99.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.24%)
PAEL 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.7%)
PIBTL 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
PPL 78.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-0.95%)
PRL 13.48 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.9%)
SILK 0.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.23%)
SNGP 44.51 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.39%)
TELE 6.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.93%)
TPLP 15.62 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
TRG 120.97 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.1%)
UNITY 14.20 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.14%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
BR100 4,163 Decreased By -9 (-0.21%)
BR30 15,041 Decreased By -60.8 (-0.4%)
KSE100 41,735 Decreased By -7.2 (-0.02%)
KSE30 15,664 Decreased By -18.6 (-0.12%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 13, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

APNS offers condolences

Press Release Published 13 Feb, 2023 07:58am
Follow us

KARACHI: “Sarmad Ali, President and Nazafreen Saigol Lakhani, Secretary General of the All Pakistan Newspapers Society have expressed profound grief on behalf of APNS office bearers over the sad demise of Amiq-ur-Rehman Saifi, Publisher and Chief Editor of Daily Saadat, Faisalabad, Lahore and Gujranwala.

The APNS office bearers offered their condolence and prayed that Almighty Allah may rest the departed soul in eternal peace and give courage to the bereaved family and colleagues to bear the loss.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

APNS APNS offers condolences Amiq ur Rehman Saifi

Comments

1000 characters

APNS offers condolences

MoPDSI issues guidelines for PSDP 23-24

PM for early completion of renewable energy projects

FTO orders FBR to initiate probe into ‘tractor fraud’

Presidential directives: FBR to give explanation to FTO

FBR drafted no proposal to tax bank deposits

IK steps up attacks on Bajwa

Bajwa was ‘super king during my tenure’: IK

IMF deal: FIA given go-ahead to arrest Tarin: Rana

Second round: Pak-US defence dialogue to begin today

Spectrum availability not being fully utilised by CMOs

Read more stories