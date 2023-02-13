APNS offers condolences

KARACHI: “Sarmad Ali, President and Nazafreen Saigol Lakhani, Secretary General of the All Pakistan Newspapers Society have expressed profound grief on behalf of APNS office bearers over the sad demise of Amiq-ur-Rehman Saifi, Publisher and Chief Editor of Daily Saadat, Faisalabad, Lahore and Gujranwala.

The APNS office bearers offered their condolence and prayed that Almighty Allah may rest the departed soul in eternal peace and give courage to the bereaved family and colleagues to bear the loss.

