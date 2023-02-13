Chicken price rises to Rs700 per kg in Karachi

KARACHI: The price of chicken in Karachi has increased sharply and it is being sold at Rs700 per kg. After mutton and beef, chicken is also going out of the reach of the middle class, as the rate of live chicken has reached to Rs500 per kg.

This price hike is said to be due to the closure of several poultry businesses due to a shortage of feed. In Rawalpindi, Islamabad, and some other cities, the price of chicken has also reached an all-time high, with a kilogram of poultry meat being sold for Rs700-705.

Meanwhile, in Lahore, the second most populous city in the country, the price of chicken meat is hovering between Rs550-600 per kg. The government has launched an investigation to ascertain the cause of the feed shortage.