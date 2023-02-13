AVN 66.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-3.15%)
BAFL 30.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.67%)
BOP 4.97 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.81%)
CNERGY 3.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-4.1%)
DFML 13.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.37%)
DGKC 41.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-2.36%)
EPCL 46.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-2.18%)
FCCL 11.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.99%)
FFL 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.83%)
FLYNG 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.72%)
GGL 10.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.7%)
HUBC 64.08 Decreased By ▼ -2.86 (-4.27%)
HUMNL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.9%)
KAPCO 27.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.96%)
KEL 2.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4.24%)
LOTCHEM 26.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.58%)
MLCF 22.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.69%)
NETSOL 84.95 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-2.8%)
OGDC 101.06 Decreased By ▼ -6.10 (-5.69%)
PAEL 11.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.66%)
PIBTL 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.11%)
PPL 80.01 Decreased By ▼ -4.69 (-5.54%)
PRL 13.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.27%)
SILK 0.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.16%)
SNGP 44.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-2.8%)
TELE 6.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.93%)
TPLP 15.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.43%)
TRG 121.42 Decreased By ▼ -2.48 (-2%)
UNITY 14.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.96%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.51%)
BR100 4,172 Decreased By -104.2 (-2.44%)
BR30 15,101 Decreased By -581.5 (-3.71%)
KSE100 41,742 Decreased By -724.8 (-1.71%)
KSE30 15,682 Decreased By -339.1 (-2.12%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 13, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Syria's Assad may consider more border crossings for quake aid: WHO

AFP Published 13 Feb, 2023 12:45am
Follow us

DAMASCUS: The WHO chief said Sunday that Syria's President Bashar al-Assad had voiced openness to more border crossings for aid to be brought to quake victims in the country's rebel-held northwest.

World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus met with the Syrian president in Damascus on Sunday afternoon to discuss the response to the devastating earthquake which has killed more than 33,000 people across Syria and Turkey.

Concerns have been running particularly high for how aid might reach all those in need in Syria, which has been devastated by more than a decade of civil war.

"The compounding crises of conflict, Covid, cholera, economic decline and now the earthquake have taken an unbearable toll," Tedros said after visiting Aleppo and witnessing the devastation first hand.

He said he was "waiting to move across lines to the northwest, where we've been told the impact is even worse".

The situation is particularly dire in the rebel-held area in the northwest, which cannot receive aid convoys from government-held parts of the country without Damascus's authorisation.

The single border crossing open to shuttle aid from Turkey also saw its operations disrupted by the quake.

Syria’s Assad visits quake victims in Aleppo

Some pre-positioned aid has been delivered, and convoys began rolling through the border crossing again on Thursday, but there have been mounting calls to open more crossings to speed up the aid delivery.

"This afternoon I met with His Excellency President Assad, who indicated he was open to considering additional cross-border access points for this emergency," Tedros told a virtual press conference from the Syrian capital.

'Massive access' needed

Humanitarian aid in rebel-held areas usually arrives through Turkey via a cross-border mechanism created in 2014 by a UN Security Council resolution.

But it has long been contested by Damascus and its ally Moscow, who see it as a violation of Syrian sovereignty.

Under pressure from Russia and China, the number of crossing points has been reduced over time from four to one.

Equally vital for Syria's quake-hit northwest is speeding up aid from within the country.

Tedros hailed the "recent blanket approval by the government of Syria for the UN for cross-line conveys" to bring aid into the rebel-held northwest.

But while Damascus had given the all-clear for cross-line aid convoys to go ahead from government-held areas, Tedros said the WHO was still waiting for the green light from the rebel-held areas before going in.

"We're on standby" he said.

Richard Brennan, WHO's director for the Eastern Mediterranean region, told reporters that there had been "no cross-line deliveries since the earthquake struck".

"We did have one scheduled in the next couple of days. We are still negotiating for that to go ahead."

Before the quake, the UN typically had permission to bring in one aid convoy per month, he said, adding that even before the disaster, they had been trying to increase that to three or four.

"Now of course there's a greater sense of urgency," he said, suggesting that far more convoys were needed.

"What we need is massive access," agreed WHO's emergencies chief Michael Ryan.

"We need cross-lines access, we need cross-border access, and that needs to increase."

Syria WHO Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus Bashar al Assad Turkiye Syria earthquake Syria's President Bashar al Assad

Comments

1000 characters

Syria's Assad may consider more border crossings for quake aid: WHO

UN warns of aid failure for Syria as quake toll hits 33,000

Death toll in Turkiye, Syria quake tops 33,000 as Turkiye starts legal action

Most Gulf bourses rise on higher oil prices; Egypt down

Efforts underway to stop me from coming into power: Imran Khan

No chance of instant relief to masses, admits Maryam Nawaz

Fawad criticises ECP for delaying meeting on Punjab polls

Saudi bourse has 23 companies waiting to go public, says CMA head

OPEC Secretary General says expects demand to reach pre-pandemic levels this year

Assad thanks UAE for ‘huge’ aid after quake: Syrian presidency

Rodrigues, Ghosh lead India to T20 World Cup win over Pakistan

Read more stories