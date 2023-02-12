Govt planning to impose ‘economic emergency’ to perpetuate its rule: PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former information minister Fawad Chaudhry Saturday claimed that the incumbent regime of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) led by Shehbaz Sharif is planning to impose an economic emergency to perpetuate its rule, which will be disastrous for national security of the country.

In a statement on twitter, he said that the coalition government of PDM is seriously considering the option of economic emergency in order to delay the elections, which if done would damage the country to the point of no return.

“Any such move like imposition of economic emergency will be disastrous for the national security of the country as we need snap polls to steer the country out of the prevailing economic and political instability in the country,” he warned.

Martial law-like situation to follow if polls not held in stipulated period: Fawad

Chaudhry warned that such tactics would have serious security implications and could put the nuclear programme of the country at the centre of “enemies’ propaganda”.

He continued that such steps like imposition of economic emergency would not only be disastrous for the national security of the country, it would also hurt people’s freedom who want immediate elections.

He said that the unguided policies could push the country’s national security to the risk, pointing out that timely election and transfer of power to the elected people must be done in best national interest.

The PTI leader said that timely elections and transfer of people to the chosen ones could save the country’s future, adding there is no solution to the problems confronting the country.

