PM orders probe

LAHORE: Taking notice of the murder of a man by an unruly mob in Nankana Sahib, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday ordered investigation into the incident.

The Prime Minister asked as to why the police did not stop the protesters from taking the law into their own hands.

He stressed the need for ensuring the rule of law. “None is above the law,” he said categorically. He went on to say that the first and foremost duty of the police was to maintain peace.

Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has also sought a report from the IGP about the incident. The CM directed the police to investigate the incident thoroughly from every angle and present him a report. Strict action would be taken against those who had taken the law into their hands, he added.

As per details, Waris, who was accused by the people of his locality of desecrating the holy pages, was arrested by Warburton police and thrown into a lockup.

But it did not stop here as a large number of people gathered outside the police station and started raising slogans.

Later, they stormed the police station, dragged the suspect out and mercilessly beat him up so much so that he died.

His neighbours told media that Waris had done the same act two years ago as well, and had been set free after completing two-year prison term.

In the meanwhile, the concerned SHO and his staff fled the police station to save their lives.