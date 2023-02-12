Jabbar Khan appointed MD NTDC

LAHORE: The federal government has appointed Engr Dr Rana Abdul Jabbar Khan as Managing Director National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC). The Federal Cabinet approved the summary submitted by Ministry of Energy (Power Division). A formal notification for appointment of Engr Dr Rana Abdul Jabbar Khan was issued, he took over the charge as Managing Director NTDC on Saturday.

Engr Dr Rana Abdul Jabbar Khan completed his BSc in Electrical Engineering from University of Engineering & Technology Lahore, MSc in Electrical Engineering from University of Wollongong Australia and PhD from Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology (RMIT) Australia.

He has service experience of over 30 years in power sector, including NTDC, on key appointments i.e. Deputy Managing Director (AD&M), GM (Project Delivery / GSC) North, GM (Technical), GM (TSG) and GM (AM) South. He has also served as CEO (FESCO), CEO (IESCO), Chief Operating Officer (Quaid-e-Azam Solar Park) and CEO (AEDB). It is pertinent to note that he had remained Managing Director NTDC as a stop-gap arrangement for six months.

