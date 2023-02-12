Ceremony to eulogise ‘unsung heroes of democracy’ tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: The Parliament House will be hosting a ceremony to commemorate the 50 years of unsung heroes of democracy in Pakistan on Monday (tomorrow).

The ceremony would be held at 3 pm, in the front lawn of the Parliament.

The ceremony will be attended by prominent political leaders, including Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, NA Speaker Raja Pervaz Ashraf, and Senator Mian Raza Rabbani.

In a statement, NA Speaker Ashraf said: “The unsung heroes of democracy in Pakistan are the backbone of our country’s democratic movement. Their sacrifices and tireless efforts have laid the foundation for the democratic system that we enjoy today. We are honored to pay tribute to these brave individuals and remember their contributions to the nation.”

The ceremony will begin with a presentation of a floral wreath on the monument of unsung heroes of democracy, installed at the lawn of the Parliament House followed by the speeches from the worthy parliamentarians.

This ceremony serves as a reminder of the sacrifices made by these individuals and their important role in the establishment and maintenance of democracy in Pakistan.

