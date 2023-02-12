AVN 66.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-3.15%)
BAFL 30.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.67%)
BOP 4.97 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.81%)
CNERGY 3.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-4.1%)
DFML 13.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.37%)
DGKC 41.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-2.36%)
EPCL 46.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-2.18%)
FCCL 11.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.99%)
FFL 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.83%)
FLYNG 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.72%)
GGL 10.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.7%)
HUBC 64.08 Decreased By ▼ -2.86 (-4.27%)
HUMNL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.9%)
KAPCO 27.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.96%)
KEL 2.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4.24%)
LOTCHEM 26.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.58%)
MLCF 22.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.69%)
NETSOL 84.95 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-2.8%)
OGDC 101.06 Decreased By ▼ -6.10 (-5.69%)
PAEL 11.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.66%)
PIBTL 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.11%)
PPL 80.01 Decreased By ▼ -4.69 (-5.54%)
PRL 13.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.27%)
SILK 0.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.16%)
SNGP 44.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-2.8%)
TELE 6.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.93%)
TPLP 15.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.43%)
TRG 121.42 Decreased By ▼ -2.48 (-2%)
UNITY 14.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.96%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.51%)
BR100 4,172 Decreased By -104.2 (-2.44%)
BR30 15,101 Decreased By -581.5 (-3.71%)
KSE100 41,742 Decreased By -724.8 (-1.71%)
KSE30 15,682 Decreased By -339.1 (-2.12%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 12, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Ceremony to eulogise ‘unsung heroes of democracy’ tomorrow

Naveed Butt Published 12 Feb, 2023 03:56am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The Parliament House will be hosting a ceremony to commemorate the 50 years of unsung heroes of democracy in Pakistan on Monday (tomorrow).

The ceremony would be held at 3 pm, in the front lawn of the Parliament.

The ceremony will be attended by prominent political leaders, including Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, NA Speaker Raja Pervaz Ashraf, and Senator Mian Raza Rabbani.

In a statement, NA Speaker Ashraf said: “The unsung heroes of democracy in Pakistan are the backbone of our country’s democratic movement. Their sacrifices and tireless efforts have laid the foundation for the democratic system that we enjoy today. We are honored to pay tribute to these brave individuals and remember their contributions to the nation.”

The ceremony will begin with a presentation of a floral wreath on the monument of unsung heroes of democracy, installed at the lawn of the Parliament House followed by the speeches from the worthy parliamentarians.

This ceremony serves as a reminder of the sacrifices made by these individuals and their important role in the establishment and maintenance of democracy in Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Parliament House Mian Raza Rabbani Raja Pervaz Ashraf

Comments

1000 characters

Ceremony to eulogise ‘unsung heroes of democracy’ tomorrow

Rs10bn suit against Khawaja Asif: IK denies allegations against SKMT’s financial affairs

Non-implementation of single GST return: Provinces to move NTC against FBR

IK ‘responsible’ for economic mess, insists Maryam

Govt planning to impose ‘economic emergency’ to perpetuate its rule: PTI

CSAIL seeks PMO’s help to get issues resolved

Banking pact with SBP also planned: Kazakhstan intends to sign transit trade deal: envoy

Uplift schemes in Cantt Boards: ECC approves Rs450m grant for defence ministry

Acquittal plea rejected in sedition case: Court fixes 27th as date for Gill’s indictment

PM orders probe

Mob storms police station, lynches man

Read more stories