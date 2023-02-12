AVN 66.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-3.15%)
Pakistan

8th Multinational Naval Exercise: CNS visits foreign ships participating in ‘Aman-2023’

Recorder Report Published 12 Feb, 2023 03:56am
KARACHI: Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi visited foreign ships of navies participating in 8th Multinational Naval Exercise AMAN-2023.

Upon his arrival on board foreign visiting ships, the Naval Chief was warmly welcomed by Senior Officers/ Commanding Officers and was presented Guard of Honour by smartly dressed out contingents.

During the visits, the Naval Chief interacted with Senior Officers/ Commanding Officers and was given briefings on board ships. The Naval Chief highlighted that Pakistan is effectively contributing in peace and stability in the region.

AMAN Exercise demonstrates Pakistan’s commitment to peace, reinforce regional maritime security and enhance interoperability between regional and extra regional navies. The Admiral appreciated their participation in AMAN Exercise to fulfil common resolve of “Together for Peace”.

The Senior Officers/ Commanding Officers of the respective ships highly acknowledged the persistent efforts of Pakistan Navy to bring global navies towards shared commitment of maritime peace, stability and lawful order at sea.

Besides, the Naval Chief also called on Cdr DJIBOUTI Navy and Coast Guard separately, Cdr Lebanese Navy, Flag Officer Commanding Naval Doctrine Command Nigerian Navy, Flag Officer Commanding Sri Lankan Naval Fleet and Cdr Tanzanian Navy.

On the side line of PIMEC, the three days International Maritime Conference (IMC) was organized on the theme of ‘Embracing Blue Economy – Challenges and Opportunities for Developing Countries’ by National Institute of Maritime Affairs (NIMA) under the auspices of Pakistan Navy.

The conference is being held in tandem with Pakistan International Maritime Expo & Conference (PIMEC) and 8th Multinational Naval Exercise AMAN-2023.

Eminent international and national scholars from China, Germany, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Turkey, UK and USA are participating in the three days conference and will share their thoughts on the dynamic theme. Additionally, majority of international scholars are also joining the Conference online.

