Gill moves LHC against inclusion of name in ECL

LAHORE: PTI leader Shahbaz Gill has approached the Lahore High Court (LHC) against inclusion of his name in the Exit Control List (ECL).

The petitioner Gill through his counsel pleaded that he has been implicated in multiple ‘baseless’ cases at the behest of the government.

He said the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on the instructions of the interior ministry also placed him on the ECL.

He asked the court to declare the impugned act of the respondents as illegal and direct them to remove his name from the ECL.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023