Spot rate decreased by Rs200 per maund

LAHORE: The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association on Saturday decreased the spot rate by Rs 2,00 per maund and closed it at Rs 21,800 per maund.

The local cotton market remained steady and the trading volume remained low.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 19,000 to Rs 23,000 per maund.

The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 19,500 to Rs 22,000 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is between Rs 6,500 to Rs 9,500 per 40 kg. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 7,500 to Rs 10,500 per 40 kg.

He also told that 2400 bales of Yazman Mandi were sold at Rs 20,000 per maund and 100 bales of Lodhran were sold at Rs 20,000 per maund.

Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 340 per kg

