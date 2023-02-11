AVN 66.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-3.15%)
Paul Pogba’s Juventus return delayed further

AFP Published 11 Feb, 2023 09:31pm
ROME: Paul Pogba’s return from injury has been further delayed, Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri said on Saturday.

“Pogba isn’t available for selection at the moment,” Allegri told the press conference ahead of Sunday’s Serie A match against Fiorentina.

“He’s working to get there but unfortunately I can’t put a timescale on it.”

The France midfielder is yet to play for Juventus since returning from Manchester United last summer, after injuring the meniscus in his right knee in July.

In late January, Allegri said ahead of a game with Monza that Pogba was training again and would be available, but the midfielder did not make the squad.

On Saturday, Allegri said he would know more in around three weeks.

“Maybe in 20 days. We are waiting for him, me first, he is an important player,” added Allegri.

“With Pogba it’s not a new injury he’s picked up but a case of finding his feet and fitness again. He’s working hard to get to the point where he’s ready to play.”

Juventus are 11th in Serie A, 30 points behind leaders Napoli, after a 15-point deduction.

Their form has picked up with two straight wins in all competitions.

“We’ve found a bit of balance now,” said Allegri. “We’ve set ourselves small targets we want to achieve. We’re very wary of Fiorentina as they’re right behind us. We must also try to do well in the Europa League.”

On Thursday, Juventus host Nantes for the first leg of the Europa League play-off.

