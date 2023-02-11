AVN 66.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-3.15%)
BAFL 30.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.67%)
BOP 4.97 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.81%)
CNERGY 3.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-4.1%)
DFML 13.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.37%)
DGKC 41.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-2.36%)
EPCL 46.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-2.18%)
FCCL 11.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.99%)
FFL 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.83%)
FLYNG 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.72%)
GGL 10.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.7%)
HUBC 64.08 Decreased By ▼ -2.86 (-4.27%)
HUMNL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.9%)
KAPCO 27.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.96%)
KEL 2.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4.24%)
LOTCHEM 26.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.58%)
MLCF 22.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.69%)
NETSOL 84.95 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-2.8%)
OGDC 101.06 Decreased By ▼ -6.10 (-5.69%)
PAEL 11.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.66%)
PIBTL 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.11%)
PPL 80.01 Decreased By ▼ -4.69 (-5.54%)
PRL 13.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.27%)
SILK 0.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.16%)
SNGP 44.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-2.8%)
TELE 6.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.93%)
TPLP 15.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.43%)
TRG 121.42 Decreased By ▼ -2.48 (-2%)
UNITY 14.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.96%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.51%)
BR100 4,172 Decreased By -104.2 (-2.44%)
BR30 15,101 Decreased By -581.5 (-3.71%)
KSE100 41,742 Decreased By -724.8 (-1.71%)
KSE30 15,682 Decreased By -339.1 (-2.12%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 11, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Maryam says Imran should be held responsible for ongoing economic crisis

  • Says former premier was the cause of the country’s economic destruction and should be asked to negotiate with the IMF
BR Web Desk Published February 11, 2023 Updated February 11, 2023 07:26pm
Follow us

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice President and chief organizer Maryam Nawaz said on Saturday that former premier and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan should be held responsible for the ongoing economic crisis in the country, Aaj News reported.

Addressing the party's workers' convention in Islamabad, Maryam said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar should not have held negotiations with the IMF regarding the bailout package.

She claimed that the former premier was the cause of the country’s economic destruction and should be asked to negotiate with the IMF.

Her remarks come after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and Pakistani authorities failed to reach a staff-level agreement after week-long discussions on the 9th Review.

She said that PML-N is running an election campaign to win the upcoming elections.

Earlier, Maryam presided over the party’s organizational meeting of its Hazara and KP chapters.

The meeting reviewed the administrative affairs of both chapters.

Maryam Nawaz lauded the efforts of the dynamic leadership of Amir Muqam and Murtaza Javed Abbasi.

The PML-N senior vice president while addressing the meeting said that like Hazara, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is becoming Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s stronghold.

The PML-N stalwart said that she was proud of Hazara and KP workers. “Your sacrifices, passion and efficiency are laudable,” she said, adding that during the last four years, the provincial leadership and party workers had to endure so many hardships.

Maryam Nawaz vowed to ensure the dignity and honour of the hard-working, active and ideological workers of the PML-N. She said that the KP was an important province and pledged to resolve its problems on a priority basis. Maryam held that the KP was confronted with the challenge of terrorism while reiterating that the government would ensure the safety of the life and property of the KP people.

Maryam Nawaz International Monetary fund economic crisis Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Punjab by elections KP province Finance minister Ishaq Dar

Comments

1000 characters

Maryam says Imran should be held responsible for ongoing economic crisis

IMF-govt talks give birth to ‘mini-budget’

Gas tariffs to be raised for consumers of SNGPL, SSGC

Imran welcomes LHC's decision on elections in province

PM Shehbaz orders inquiry into Nankana Sahib incident

Indian regulators aware of concerns on Adani issue, finance minister says

Sheikh Rashid secures bail in case of manhandling law enforcement officer

Children rescued as Turkiye-Syria quake toll nears 24,000

Magnitude 6.0 quake hits off Indonesia's Talaud islands

Rohit says India’s spinners a ‘blessing’ after crushing Test win

Read more stories