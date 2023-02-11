AVN 66.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-3.15%)
Magnitude 6.0 quake hits off Indonesia’s Talaud islands

Reuters Published 11 Feb, 2023 03:09pm
JAKARTA: A magnitude 6.0 quake hit near Indonesia’s Talaud islands on Saturday at a depth of 11 km (6.8 miles), Indonesia geophysics agency BMKG said via Twitter.

The quake has no potential to trigger tsunami, it said.

Children rescued as Turkiye-Syria quake toll nears 24,000

earthquake Indonesia’s earthquake

