Feb 11, 2023
Pakistan

Turkiye, Syria quake: Funeral prayers in absentia offered at Faisal Masjid

APP Published 11 Feb, 2023 05:57am
ISLAMABAD: The funeral prayers in absentia for the people of Turkiye and Syria who lost their lives in the recent earthquake were offered in Faisal Masjid on Friday.

Turkish Ambassador Mehmet Pacaci, Diplomats of Islamic countries, Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon, President of International Islamic University (IIU) Dr Hathal Hamoud Al-Otaibi, Vice Presidents of IIU, well-known social figures and a large number of citizens attended the funeral prayers in absentia.

On the occasion, faithful prayed for the eternal peace of Turkish and Syrian Muslims who died in the earthquake, while prayers were also offered for the unity of the Ummah.

Mehmet Pacaci, the Ambassador of Turkey, while talking to the media after the funeral prayers said that the we are thankful to President of Pakistan, the Prime Minister, other government officials and the entire Pakistani nation for the solidarity they have shown. He said that Pakistan’s aid operations in Turkey are exemplary.

