AVN 66.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-3.15%)
BAFL 30.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.67%)
BOP 4.97 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.81%)
CNERGY 3.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-4.1%)
DFML 13.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.37%)
DGKC 41.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-2.36%)
EPCL 46.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-2.18%)
FCCL 11.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.99%)
FFL 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.83%)
FLYNG 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.72%)
GGL 10.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.7%)
HUBC 64.08 Decreased By ▼ -2.86 (-4.27%)
HUMNL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.9%)
KAPCO 27.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.96%)
KEL 2.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4.24%)
LOTCHEM 26.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.58%)
MLCF 22.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.69%)
NETSOL 84.95 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-2.8%)
OGDC 101.06 Decreased By ▼ -6.10 (-5.69%)
PAEL 11.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.66%)
PIBTL 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.11%)
PPL 80.01 Decreased By ▼ -4.69 (-5.54%)
PRL 13.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.27%)
SILK 0.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.16%)
SNGP 44.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-2.8%)
TELE 6.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.93%)
TPLP 15.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.43%)
TRG 121.42 Decreased By ▼ -2.48 (-2%)
UNITY 14.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.96%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.51%)
BR100 4,172 Decreased By -104.2 (-2.44%)
BR30 15,101 Decreased By -581.5 (-3.71%)
KSE100 41,742 Decreased By -724.8 (-1.71%)
KSE30 15,682 Decreased By -339.1 (-2.12%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 11, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

TDAP, PASDEC sign MoU

Press Release Published 11 Feb, 2023 05:57am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: A memorandum of understanding (MoU) with an aim to enhance cooperation regarding the development of marble and granite sector has been signed between the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan and the Pakistan Stone Development Company (PASDEC) on 9th February, in PASDEC Headquarter, Islamabad. Dr Fareed Iqbal Qureshi, Secretary TDAP, and Babar MirajShami, CEO PASDEC signed the MoU.

Both institutions have agreed that local and international events, exhibitions, road shows, seminars, workshops and international delegations of marble and granite sector will be arranged every year to increase outreach of this sector in the local and international market.

The ceremony was attended by Muhammad Naseer, Director General, TDAP, Ishaq Shinwari, Director, TDAP, Omer Hussain Bajwa, Assistant Director, TDAP and Waqas, Manager PASDEC.

Pakistan has huge deposits of high quality marble and granite in a wide range of colours, shades and patterns that have great demand all over the world.

The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan has been working for export promotion of this sector for quite some time in its own capacity. After the two institutions join hands, it is expected that their collaborated efforts will provide budding environment for the growth of this sector, particularly, in the international market.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

mou TDAP PASDEC Babar MirajShami Dr Fareed Iqbal Qureshi

Comments

1000 characters

TDAP, PASDEC sign MoU

Pakistan’s external position under significant stress: Moody’s

IMF grudgingly agrees to 45pc power subsidy slash

Gas tariffs to be raised for consumers of SNGPL, SSGC

Punjab: LHC orders ECP to hold elections within 90 days

DAP fertilizer price once again crosses Rs10,000 level

PM not satisfied with NEECA’s performance

Increase in price of Paracetamol okayed

‘AMAN-23’ begins

Unregistered Tier-1 retailers asked to integrate with POS

Govt’s ‘attached bodies’: Finance Div seeks prior vetting of rules

Read more stories