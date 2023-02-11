TDAP, PASDEC sign MoU

ISLAMABAD: A memorandum of understanding (MoU) with an aim to enhance cooperation regarding the development of marble and granite sector has been signed between the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan and the Pakistan Stone Development Company (PASDEC) on 9th February, in PASDEC Headquarter, Islamabad. Dr Fareed Iqbal Qureshi, Secretary TDAP, and Babar MirajShami, CEO PASDEC signed the MoU.

Both institutions have agreed that local and international events, exhibitions, road shows, seminars, workshops and international delegations of marble and granite sector will be arranged every year to increase outreach of this sector in the local and international market.

The ceremony was attended by Muhammad Naseer, Director General, TDAP, Ishaq Shinwari, Director, TDAP, Omer Hussain Bajwa, Assistant Director, TDAP and Waqas, Manager PASDEC.

Pakistan has huge deposits of high quality marble and granite in a wide range of colours, shades and patterns that have great demand all over the world.

The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan has been working for export promotion of this sector for quite some time in its own capacity. After the two institutions join hands, it is expected that their collaborated efforts will provide budding environment for the growth of this sector, particularly, in the international market.

