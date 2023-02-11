AVN 66.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-3.15%)
BAFL 30.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.67%)
BOP 4.97 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.81%)
CNERGY 3.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-4.1%)
DFML 13.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.37%)
DGKC 41.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-2.36%)
EPCL 46.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-2.18%)
FCCL 11.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.99%)
FFL 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.83%)
FLYNG 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.72%)
GGL 10.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.7%)
HUBC 64.08 Decreased By ▼ -2.86 (-4.27%)
HUMNL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.9%)
KAPCO 27.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.96%)
KEL 2.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4.24%)
LOTCHEM 26.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.58%)
MLCF 22.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.69%)
NETSOL 84.95 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-2.8%)
OGDC 101.06 Decreased By ▼ -6.10 (-5.69%)
PAEL 11.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.66%)
PIBTL 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.11%)
PPL 80.01 Decreased By ▼ -4.69 (-5.54%)
PRL 13.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.27%)
SILK 0.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.16%)
SNGP 44.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-2.8%)
TELE 6.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.93%)
TPLP 15.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.43%)
TRG 121.42 Decreased By ▼ -2.48 (-2%)
UNITY 14.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.96%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.51%)
BR100 4,172 Decreased By -104.2 (-2.44%)
BR30 15,101 Decreased By -581.5 (-3.71%)
KSE100 41,742 Decreased By -724.8 (-1.71%)
KSE30 15,682 Decreased By -339.1 (-2.12%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 11, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Supplements

PIMEC: Message from Dr. Arif Alvi President of Islamic Republic of Pakistan

Published 11 Feb, 2023 05:57am
Follow us

TEXT: On the occasion of first ever edition of Pakistan International Maritime Expo & Conference (PIMEC-2023), I extend a very warm welcome to all delegates, exhibitors & trade representatives and wish them productive engagements during the event.

This Exhibition will showcase the untapped potential of Pakistan’s Maritime Sector and explore avenues for optimum exploitation of ocean resources under the ambit of Blue Economy.

I am sure that the event will provide excellent opportunity for enhanced networking and knowledge sharing through International Maritime Conference also focusing on Blue Economy.

In view of Pakistan’s overwhelming reliance on sea based trade, maritime industry is a guarantor of Pakistan’s sustainable growth and prosperity. PIMEC intends to provide a foundation to bring together international and national stakeholders from diverse maritime industries to synergise businesses and forge economic cooperation.

Despite challenges, Pakistan would continue to endeavour for enhanced cooperation and collaboration with the international community for sustainable growth in the maritime sector.

I am confident that PIMEC will contribute significantly towards fostering and promoting strategic partnership with friendly countries and advance our shared objective of economic prosperity.

I would like to commend the efforts of Ministry of Maritime Affairs & Pakistan Navy for conduct of this path-breaking event.

I pray for the success of PIMEC and hope it provides the much needed stimulus for the maritime economic growth of our beloved country.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Trade Dr. Arif Alvi PIMEC 2023 blue economy

Comments

1000 characters

PIMEC: Message from Dr. Arif Alvi President of Islamic Republic of Pakistan

Pakistan’s external position under significant stress: Moody’s

IMF grudgingly agrees to 45pc power subsidy slash

Gas tariffs to be raised for consumers of SNGPL, SSGC

Punjab: LHC orders ECP to hold elections within 90 days

DAP fertilizer price once again crosses Rs10,000 level

PM not satisfied with NEECA’s performance

Increase in price of Paracetamol okayed

‘AMAN-23’ begins

Unregistered Tier-1 retailers asked to integrate with POS

Govt’s ‘attached bodies’: Finance Div seeks prior vetting of rules

Read more stories