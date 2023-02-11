PIMEC: Message from Dr. Arif Alvi President of Islamic Republic of Pakistan

TEXT: On the occasion of first ever edition of Pakistan International Maritime Expo & Conference (PIMEC-2023), I extend a very warm welcome to all delegates, exhibitors & trade representatives and wish them productive engagements during the event.

This Exhibition will showcase the untapped potential of Pakistan’s Maritime Sector and explore avenues for optimum exploitation of ocean resources under the ambit of Blue Economy.

I am sure that the event will provide excellent opportunity for enhanced networking and knowledge sharing through International Maritime Conference also focusing on Blue Economy.

In view of Pakistan’s overwhelming reliance on sea based trade, maritime industry is a guarantor of Pakistan’s sustainable growth and prosperity. PIMEC intends to provide a foundation to bring together international and national stakeholders from diverse maritime industries to synergise businesses and forge economic cooperation.

Despite challenges, Pakistan would continue to endeavour for enhanced cooperation and collaboration with the international community for sustainable growth in the maritime sector.

I am confident that PIMEC will contribute significantly towards fostering and promoting strategic partnership with friendly countries and advance our shared objective of economic prosperity.

I would like to commend the efforts of Ministry of Maritime Affairs & Pakistan Navy for conduct of this path-breaking event.

I pray for the success of PIMEC and hope it provides the much needed stimulus for the maritime economic growth of our beloved country.

