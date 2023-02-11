AVN 66.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-3.15%)
BAFL 30.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.67%)
BOP 4.97 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.81%)
CNERGY 3.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-4.1%)
DFML 13.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.37%)
DGKC 41.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-2.36%)
EPCL 46.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-2.18%)
FCCL 11.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.99%)
FFL 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.83%)
FLYNG 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.72%)
GGL 10.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.7%)
HUBC 64.08 Decreased By ▼ -2.86 (-4.27%)
HUMNL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.9%)
KAPCO 27.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.96%)
KEL 2.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4.24%)
LOTCHEM 26.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.58%)
MLCF 22.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.69%)
NETSOL 84.95 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-2.8%)
OGDC 101.06 Decreased By ▼ -6.10 (-5.69%)
PAEL 11.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.66%)
PIBTL 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.11%)
PPL 80.01 Decreased By ▼ -4.69 (-5.54%)
PRL 13.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.27%)
SILK 0.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.16%)
SNGP 44.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-2.8%)
TELE 6.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.93%)
TPLP 15.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.43%)
TRG 121.42 Decreased By ▼ -2.48 (-2%)
UNITY 14.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.96%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.51%)
BR100 4,172 Decreased By -104.2 (-2.44%)
BR30 15,101 Decreased By -581.5 (-3.71%)
KSE100 41,742 Decreased By -724.8 (-1.71%)
KSE30 15,682 Decreased By -339.1 (-2.12%)
Feb 11, 2023
PIMEC: Message from Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Prime Minister of Islamic Republic of Pakistan

Published 11 Feb, 2023 05:57am
TEXT: I am pleased to learn that the Pakistan Navy is conducting the premiere edition of Pakistan International Maritime Expo & Conference (PIMEC) 2023. This Exhibition will showcase the rich potential of Pakistan’s maritime sector with an aim to draw attention towards maritime industry’s contribution towards the Blue Ocean economy as well as in raising maritime awareness among the people.

Over the years PIMEC has emerged as a platform for interaction of ideas amongst the professionals and experts belonging to the maritime industry. It is a manifestation of Pakistan’s maritime capabilities in diverse fields with a focus on marine related commercial enterprises.

This would provide an exceptionally interactive platform to demonstrate maritime products, thus opening new opportunities for contracting, outsourcing, joint venturing and signing of MoUs for technical collaboration in the maritime field with the national and international partners.

The platform would not only benefit mutual relationships and interests but also help bring the international community together in the pursuit of shared prosperity. In fact, it would be a unique opportunity for the participating countries and their companies to be part of this strategic business platform of PIMEC.

It goes without saying that the role of the port cities, such as Karachi and Gwadar, is pivotal to Pakistan’s economic progress. Not only will the development of ports give a fillip to the economic activities in the country, but would also be central to fruition of the upcoming projects and developments in the maritime industry. The government fully supports the Ministry of Maritime Affairs’ determination to introduce modern techniques in the way port handling and shipping are done in Pakistan.

On this occasion, I would like to convey my deep appreciation to all the stakeholders, especially Pakistan Navy for taking this wonderful initiative under the auspices of the Ministry of Maritime Affairs, and for channelising efforts to showcase Pakistan’s maritime potential in a business friendly and professional manner.

Shehbaz Sharif pakistan navy PIMEC 2023 Pakistan’s maritime sector

