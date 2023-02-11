AVN 66.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-3.15%)
PIMEC: Message from Zohair Naseer Chief Executive Officer Badar Expo Solutions (BXSS)

Published 11 Feb, 2023 05:57am
TEXT: Pakistan International Maritime Expo & Conference (PIMEC) is a mega maritime industry exhibition to highlight the potential of Maritime sector in Pakistan with regard to the Blue Economy.

It is a matter of great honour and pride for Badar Expo Solutions (BXSS) to be the Co-organizer for the premiere edition of PIMEC 2023. Which is biennially held event in Pakistan.

On this auspicious occasion, BXSS Team extends warm welcome to the distinguished guests, trade visitors, exhibitors and worthy speakers from all over the world who are joining us on this mega event of Pakistan. We wish that PIMEC 2023 be extremely beneficial and professionally rewarding experience for the trade delegates and exhibitors, serving as a platform of latest demonstrations in the maritime fields.

I also express my sincere gratitude to Pakistan Navy, Ministry of Maritime Affairs (MoMA), Armed Forces of Pakistan, Law Enforcement Agencies, Government of Sindh, Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), Chambers of Commerce, Local Administration of Karachi, as well as various public and private sector entities who greatly contributed in making PIMEC 2023 a resounding success.

