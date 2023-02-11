AVN 66.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-3.15%)
Situation in IIOJK: Diplomatic missions officials briefed

Recorder Report Published 11 Feb, 2023 05:57am
ISLAMABAD: Acting Foreign Secretary, Muhammad Syrus Qazi, Friday briefed the representatives of the diplomatic missions in Islamabad on the situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

In a statement, Foreign Office said that the Acting Foreign Secretary highlighted the egregious human rights violations in IIOJK and India’s illegal attempts to change the demographic structure of the occupied territory.

He emphasized that durable peace in South Asia remained contingent upon peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

He called upon the international community to urge India to stop human rights violations in IIOJK; reverse its illegal and unilateral actions of 5 August 2019; and implement the relevant UN Security Council resolutions so that the Kashmiris could realize their inalienable right to self-determination.

It added that the Acting Foreign Secretary’s briefing was part of Pakistan’s regular diplomatic outreach to keep the international community apprised of the developments relating to IIOJK and the region.

