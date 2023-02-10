AVN 66.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-3.15%)
BAFL 30.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.67%)
BOP 4.97 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.81%)
CNERGY 3.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-4.1%)
DFML 13.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.37%)
DGKC 41.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-2.36%)
EPCL 46.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-2.18%)
FCCL 11.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.99%)
FFL 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.83%)
FLYNG 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.72%)
GGL 10.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.7%)
HUBC 64.08 Decreased By ▼ -2.86 (-4.27%)
HUMNL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.9%)
KAPCO 27.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.96%)
KEL 2.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4.24%)
LOTCHEM 26.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.58%)
MLCF 22.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.69%)
NETSOL 84.95 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-2.8%)
OGDC 101.06 Decreased By ▼ -6.10 (-5.69%)
PAEL 11.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.66%)
PIBTL 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.11%)
PPL 80.01 Decreased By ▼ -4.69 (-5.54%)
PRL 13.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.27%)
SILK 0.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.16%)
SNGP 44.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-2.8%)
TELE 6.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.93%)
TPLP 15.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.43%)
TRG 121.42 Decreased By ▼ -2.48 (-2%)
UNITY 14.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.96%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.51%)
BR100 4,172 Decreased By -104.2 (-2.44%)
BR30 15,101 Decreased By -581.5 (-3.71%)
KSE100 41,742 Decreased By -724.8 (-1.71%)
KSE30 15,682 Decreased By -339.1 (-2.12%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 10, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Toronto shares drop as strong jobs data fans rate hike fears

Reuters Published 10 Feb, 2023 09:25pm
Follow us

Canada’s main stock index fell on Friday as strong domestic jobs data fueled worries that the Bank of Canada (BoC) could reconsider its pause to increasing interest rates, while gains in energy stocks checked declines on the resource-heavy index.

At 9:54 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 74.3 points, or 0.36%, at 20,523.45. The index was headed for its first weekly decline in six.

Canada’s economy added a net 150,000 jobs in January, the fifth consecutive monthly gain, far ahead of analysts’ forecasts of 15,000 jobs. Additionally, unemployment rate remained unchanged at 5.0%, signaling that the labor market is still tight and might prompt further rate hikes.

“We are still in an inflationary environment and perhaps the market is responding to that it (interest rate hikes) is still on the table,” said Kevin Headland, co-chief investment strategist at Manulife Investment Management.

Minutes from the BoC’s January policy meet released earlier this week showed that while the central bank was inclined to pause interest rate hikes, labor market tightness had prompted it to increase the rates by 25 basis points.

Rate-sensitive technology stocks dropped 1.5%.

A bright spot was the energy sector, up 1.5%, as oil prices jumped on Russia’s plan to reduce oil production next month.

In earnings-driven moves, Magna International Inc slumped 12.9% after the auto parts maker reported a nearly 80% slump in its quarterly profit, as it struggled with higher engineering costs in its electrification and self-driving businesses.

The stock dragged down the consumer discretionary sector by 3.5%.

Enbridge Inc posted a quarterly loss, compared with a year-ago profit, as it took a C$2.5 billion ($1.86 billion) hit from higher cost of capital related to its gas transmission reporting unit. Shares of the pipeline operator, however, rose 0.5%.

TSX Toronto Stock Exchange Canada’s main stock index Toronto stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Toronto shares drop as strong jobs data fans rate hike fears

Government can't bear fallout of my arrest, claims Imran Khan

Govt to impose Rs170bn in additional taxes, MEFP shared with Pakistan: Dar

Pakistan’s external position under significant stress: Moody’s

Two security personnel martyred in IED explosion in Balochistan: ISPR

KSE-100 Index falls over 700 points as Pakistan, IMF fail to reach staff level agreement

Pakistan needs productivity enhancing reforms: World Bank

Companies pause operations in Pakistan as economic conditions worsen

Pakistan’s bonds dive as IMF talks end without deal

IMF stresses on 'timely, decisive' implementation of policies as virtual discussions to continue

PM says Rs10bn relief fund established for quake-hit Turkiye

Read more stories