Pakistan’s external position under significant stress: Moody’s

Revenue-raising measures will likely be among prior actions that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) requires before releasing the next tranche of financing to Pakistan, Moody’s Investors Service said in a statement on Friday.

Pakistan and the IMF will resume talks virtually next week after 10 days of face-to-face discussions in Islamabad on how to keep the country afloat ended without a deal.

IMF stresses on ‘timely, decisive’ implementation of policies as virtual discussions to continue

The talks are aimed at unlocking at least $1.1 billion of stalled funding for the South Asian country.

“Pakistan’s government liquidity and external vulnerability risks are elevated, and there remains considerable risks around Pakistan’s ability to secure required financing to fully meet its needs for the next few years,” Moody’s added.

