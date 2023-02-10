AVN 66.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-2.17%)
BAFL 30.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.8%)
BOP 4.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.81%)
CNERGY 3.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.36%)
DFML 13.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.36%)
DGKC 42.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.87%)
EPCL 46.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.84%)
FCCL 11.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.91%)
FFL 5.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.08%)
FLYNG 6.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.04%)
GGL 10.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.61%)
HUBC 66.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.96%)
HUMNL 5.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.73%)
KAPCO 27.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.89%)
KEL 2.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-4.66%)
LOTCHEM 26.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.75%)
MLCF 22.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.39%)
NETSOL 85.28 Decreased By ▼ -2.12 (-2.43%)
OGDC 100.32 Decreased By ▼ -6.84 (-6.38%)
PAEL 11.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.76%)
PIBTL 4.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.87%)
PPL 80.70 Decreased By ▼ -4.00 (-4.72%)
PRL 13.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.12%)
SILK 0.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-5.26%)
SNGP 43.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-3.72%)
TELE 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.09%)
TPLP 15.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.24%)
TRG 121.78 Decreased By ▼ -2.12 (-1.71%)
UNITY 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.82%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.26%)
BR100 4,195 Decreased By -81 (-1.89%)
BR30 15,207 Decreased By -475.4 (-3.03%)
KSE100 41,898 Decreased By -568.2 (-1.34%)
KSE30 15,766 Decreased By -255.1 (-1.59%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 10, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm oil may drop to 3,888 ringgit

Reuters Published 10 Feb, 2023 11:21am
Follow us

SINGAPORE: Palm oil may drop to 3,888 ringgit per tonne, following the completion of a flat pattern from the Jan. 25 low of 3,721 ringgit. The flat is characterized by its three component waves that are roughly equal.

The wave c seems to have topped around 3,980 ringgit.

The completion of the wave c would be followed by the continuation of the downtrend from 4,276 ringgit, which still rides on a big wave C that could travel to 3,721 ringgit.

A rise above 4,035 ringgit may confirm a double-bottom around 3,721 ringgit.

A bullish target of 4,276 ringgit will be established accordingly.

On the daily chart, a retracement analysis on the rise from 3,220 ringgit to 4,497 ringgit reveals a resistance at 4,009 ringgit, which is working together with the one at 3,980 ringgit to stop the gain.

Palm oil hits one-month closing high on supply worries

A harami cross was spotted, which formed between Wednesday and Thursday.

It signals a completion of the bounce from the Feb. 2 low of 3,728 ringgit as well.

Palm Oil

Comments

1000 characters

Palm oil may drop to 3,888 ringgit

Govt to impose Rs170bn in additional taxes, MEFP shared with Pakistan: Dar

Bearish sentiments prevails at PSX amid IMF programme delay

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal losses against US dollar

Industries shut operations in Pakistan as economic conditions worsen

PM says Rs10bn relief fund established for quake-hit Turkiye

IMF talks: Leaving without agreement 'not uncommon', says former SBP deputy governor

Rescuers race to find Turkiye-Syria quake survivors as toll tops 21,000

SBP revises format for annual financial statements of banks

PM directs authorities to achieve Rs30bn youth loan target by June

New taxation measures of nearly Rs300bn finalised

Read more stories