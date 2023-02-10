AVN 66.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.98%)
Spot gold may fall into $1,828-$1,844 range

Reuters Published 10 Feb, 2023 10:19am
SINGAPORE: Spot gold may fall into a range of $1,828 to $1,844 per ounce, following the drop on Thursday. This drop confirmed the continuation of a downtrend from $1,959.52.

The trend observes two sets of retracements, respectively on the uptrend from $1,615.59 and the trend from $1,727.50.

A bounce from the current level would be unlikely. It will be classified as a pullback towards a rising trendline if occurring.

A break above $1,878 may lead to a gain into $1,905-$1,909 range.

Gold edges higher in choppy trade

On the daily chart, the metal seems to have ended its moderate consolidation above a support at $1,858.

It is poised to fall towards $1,833.

The fall is presumed to be riding on a wave C from $1,959.60, which could travel to $1,613.60.

Gold Spot gold bullion

